Report: Arsenal battling Liverpool for Karim Adeyemi

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with RB Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi.

According to Transfermarkt, Arsenal have joined Liverpool in the race for Red Bull Salzburg teenager Karim Adeyemi, who is in great form this season.

Red Bull Salzburg have become one of the finest recruiters in Europe, with the likes of Sadio Mane, Dayot Upamecano, Naby Keita, Amadou Haidara and Diadie Samassekou all passing through the Austrian side.

Now, the focus is all on Dominik Szoboszlai and Erling Braut Haaland, but even further down the Red Bull system, there are more young talents emerging and playing for feeder club FC Liefering.

 

The main player in that situation right now is attacker Karim Adeyemi, who started out with Bayern Munich and Unterhaching in his native Germany before heading to Austria with Salzburg.

They've parked him at Liefering for the last two seasons, and after notching six goals and four assists last season, he's turning heads this term with five goals and four assists.

Add in two goals and one assist in three UEFA Youth League games this season, and you begin to see why teams are lining up to sign the red hot attacker, who plays up front or out wide.

It's now believed that Arsenal want to sign Adeyemi, battling Liverpool for his signature, whilst Barcelona have already failed with a bid worth €15million (£13million).

The report does though note that Borussia Dortmund are very keen to sign Adeyemi, and would push for him should they lose Jadon Sancho at the end of the season, with the winger potentially on the move.

Returning home to Germany to replace Sancho could be hugely appealing, meaning the England international could end up having a huge impact on whether Arsenal or Liverpool can land Adeyemi in 2020.

