Recent claims suggest Liverpool face Barcelona battle for Amine Harit

Liverpool are being linked with Schalke's Amine Harit.

Liverpool are sometimes criticised for not having a true playmaker in midfield, having not really splashed the cash on a replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are forward-thinking, but aren't in the Coutinho mould, and Adam Lallana could be on his way out in 2020.

Now, Corriere Dello Sport in Italy claim that Liverpool are interested in signing Schalke star Amine Harit, who would fit the bill as a player who can bring some guile and flair to the Reds midfield.

Harit, 22, has starred this season with five goals and two assists in 11 Bundesliga games, but Liverpool aren't the only team being linked with a move for the Moroccan international.

Catalan newspaper SPORT reported just last month that Barcelona – ironically, the team that signed Coutinho from Liverpool – are watching Harit ahead of potentially launching a move in 2020.

Harit is allegedly valued at around €20million (£17million), which fits into the budget of both clubs, and Liverpool will have to move quickly in January if they want to beat the Catalan giants to Harit's signature.

Both clubs are steeped in history and recent success, meaning they're an appealing proposition for any player, but Jurgen Klopp may just feel he has the upper hand in this one.

That's because Harit's current manager at Schalke is David Wagner, who happens to be Klopp's best friend, and was also the Liverpool manager's best man at his wedding.

Not only can that relationship give Liverpool an advantage in the race for Harit, but Wagner bases his style of play on Liverpool and Klopp, meaning Harit should see the Reds as a great move in terms of his style of play – even if Barcelona come calling.