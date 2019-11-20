Rangers reportedly want Kevin Nisbet, boss welcomed speculation

Rangers are reportedly keen to bring striker Kevin Nisbet to Ibrox.

Rangers have two prolific strikers at Ibrox in Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, but they could still look to bring in a forward in January.

Morelos is a wanted man after smashing 22 goals in 26 games this season, whilst Defoe is 37 and his loan deal with the club comes to an end next summer.

Rangers would be wise to eye up other strikers to bring in, either as competition for Morelos and Defoe, or with a view to them replacing the two goalscorers should they move on.

Now, the Glasgow Evening Times report that Rangers are interested in signing Dunfermline Athletic striker Kevin Nisbet, having been impressed with his displays this season.

Nisbet, 22, has smashed 11 goals in 19 games for Dunfermline this season, becoming one of the most dangerous strikers in the Scottish Championship behind Lawrence Shankland.

The Glasgow-born striker came up through the Partick Thistle ranks, but wasn't given much of a chance there, and instead impressed last season by scoring 34 goals in 46 games for Raith Rovers.

Dunfermline snapped him up over the summer, and Rangers could now give him a stunning move to Ibrox to cap off a remarkable rise since being let go by Partick Thistle.

Just days ago, Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford spoke to the club's official website about Nisbet's future, admitting that it's great if clubs want Nisbet, because he's looking to improve and develop players, feeling it brings positivity to the club – and Rangers may feel that the door hasn't been closed with these comments.

“If that is the question, that is what we want at this club,” said Nisbet. “We are trying to progress players, make them better and I don’t think Kevin is the only one who has improved in a short space of time since coming to the club. It is pleasing that Kevin is scoring goals for us but off the park we are also seeing things that he is improving on as well. If he is attracting attention, that is for other people to talk about. As I say he is not the only one who is improving and bringing positivity to the club,” he added.