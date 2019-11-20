Pokémon Sword and Shield: Where to get Quick Balls in the Wild Area

Everything you must know about where to get Quick Balls in the Wild Area of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Pokémon Sword and Shield has been a massive success as not only is it the best-selling exclusive of the year in the UK, but it also has resulted in a 30% spike for Nintendo Switch sales in England. One of the best aspects of the game is obviously catching and evolving all of its animal warriors, and in this guide you'll discover how to get Quick Balls in the Wild Area so you can catch 'em all easier.

One of the biggest drawbacks for Pokémon Sword and Shield prior to its launch was the reduced Pokedex. Modders have started adding in all the beloved favourites that were cut from the roster, but the game had enough variety anyways to start with.

And Quick Balls are a great way to catch these Pokémon at the start of battles.

What are Quick Balls in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

Quick Balls in Pokémon Sword and Shield give you a higher catch rate when thrown at the beginning of battles.

However, you must throw them directly at the start of tussles as this is only when they provide a 5x catch rate increase.

Ultimately, they are one of many unique types of Pokeballs. These include the following:

Luxury Ball

Repeat Ball

Dive Ball

Dusk Ball

Timer Ball

Heal Ball

Net Ball

Nest Ball

Where to get Quick Balls in the Wild Area of Pokémon Sword and Shield?

You can get Quick Balls in Pokémon Sword and Shield's Wild Area by speaking to a Watt Trader in East Lake Axewell.

As the name implies, a Watt Trader is a man in a white uniform that sells items for Watts. You will need to fork up 50 Watts in order to attain a Quick Ball from these merchants.

Seeing as there are different types of Pokeballs, it only makes sense that Watt Traders sell different versions in individual areas.

As mentioned before, you can find a Watt Trader with a Quick Ball in East Lake Axewell. You can find the other locations that house Watt Traders and what they sell below (via Gamersheroes):

Meetup Spot - Dive Ball

Dappled Grove - Heal Ball

Giant's Seat - Timer Ball

Bridge Field - Nest Ball

Giant's Cap - Heal Ball

Hammerlocke Hills - Net Ball

In addition to getting Quick Balls from Watt Traders, you can also simply buy them.

Where to buy Quick Balls in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

You can only buy Quick Balls in Pokémon Sword and Shield once you've reached Wyndon.

Reaching Wyndon is said to take 20-hours, so buying Quick Balls is a later rather than sooner method for obtaining them.

Once you've reached Wyndon by travelling North, you can then buy Quick Balls for $1,000 in-game currency at Pokémon Centers.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is available on Nintendo Switch.