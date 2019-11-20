Phil Thompson responds when asked if Leicester are a serious threat to Liverpool title hopes

Liverpool are eight points clear top of the Premier League table but the Anfield legend feels second-placed Leicester have a better team than in 2015-16.

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has given his views on whether he feels Leicester City are a serious title threat to the Anfield side's Premier League title hopes (Sporting Life).

The Reds are undefeated in the league and flying high in the table, sitting eight points clear at the summit, with 11 wins and one draw from 12.

As such, there is cautious optimism amongst many Liverpool fans regarding their hopes of finally lifting the title once again, though very few are getting ahead of themselves, with 26 league games left.

Sitting behind Jurgen Klopp's side in the table are the Foxes, Premier League title winners in 2015-16, who have enjoyed a superb start to the season under Brendan Rodgers.

Indeed, some - including Thompson - feel the current crop of Leicester players is even better, and the squad more balanced, than that which beat 5000-1 odds three years ago.

When asked by Sporting Life about his thoughts on Leicester being a tangible threat to the Reds' title hopes, Thompson replied: "Without a doubt. I can remember when Leicester were on a similar run when they were going for the Premier League, and this is a better team than their title-winning team. If you look around the team, there is a fantastic balance around it which works.

"Their problem, like Liverpool, is if they do get some injuries they would struggle. Everybody is pulling in the same direction and working together. When they won the title people thought they would drop and fail, but there is something about this football club which keeps on producing."

Likewise, Thompson was asked whether he feels Chelsea - in third, level on points with Leicester - are also a threat and he responded: "Chelsea have been a surprise package for me... (their young players) have proved that they can compete in the Premier League at a high level. It is a plus all around at Chelsea. City go up against Chelsea next so something will have to give."

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to Crystal Palace, while Leicester head to Brighton on the same day.