Phil Parkinson provides positive Sunderland fitness update

Sunderland striker Marc McNulty could be back at the weekend, as Phil Parkinson looks to get his first choice squad back.

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has suggested to the Northern Echo that his squad will look much stronger at the weekend.

Sunderland suffered yet another disappointing night yesterday, as they were beaten by Gillingham in extra-time.

The Black Cats failed to score in 120 minutes of football, as they crashed out of the FA Cup.

The defeat has heaped further pressure on Parkinson, after his poor start at the Stadium of Light.

But the new Sunderland boss feels that once he gets his fully fit squad back his side will be much stronger.

And Parkinson is hoping that Marc McNulty will be able to play for the Black Cats at the weekend.

“We were severely depleted tonight, we were missing ten players, that’s the facts,” Parkinson said.

“But when we get back to the training ground on Thursday morning, the international players will be back, (Joel) Lynch, (Jordan) Willis and (George) Dobson will be back training, and Marc McNulty has a chance for the weekend too.

“All of a sudden, the squad looks better as we head into what is undoubtedly going to be an important period for us.”

Sunderland are next in action against Coventry, who are currently ahead of them in the League One standings.

The Black Cats are sat in ninth place, while Coventry are in third as things stand.