Quick links

Sunderland

League One

Phil Parkinson provides positive Sunderland fitness update

John Verrall
Marc McNulty of Sunderland goes through to score the opening goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Rotherham United at Stadium of Light on September 17, 2019 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunderland striker Marc McNulty could be back at the weekend, as Phil Parkinson looks to get his first choice squad back.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Sunderland and Southend United at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 2nd November 2019.

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has suggested to the Northern Echo that his squad will look much stronger at the weekend.

Sunderland suffered yet another disappointing night yesterday, as they were beaten by Gillingham in extra-time.

The Black Cats failed to score in 120 minutes of football, as they crashed out of the FA Cup.

The defeat has heaped further pressure on Parkinson, after his poor start at the Stadium of Light.

But the new Sunderland boss feels that once he gets his fully fit squad back his side will be much stronger.

 

And Parkinson is hoping that Marc McNulty will be able to play for the Black Cats at the weekend.

“We were severely depleted tonight, we were missing ten players, that’s the facts,” Parkinson said.

“But when we get back to the training ground on Thursday morning, the international players will be back, (Joel) Lynch, (Jordan) Willis and (George) Dobson will be back training, and Marc McNulty has a chance for the weekend too.

Marc McNulty of Sunderland scores the opening goal during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Accrington Stanley and Sunderland at Wham Stadium on August 13, 2019 in Accrington,...

“All of a sudden, the squad looks better as we head into what is undoubtedly going to be an important period for us.”

Sunderland are next in action against Coventry, who are currently ahead of them in the League One standings.

The Black Cats are sat in ninth place, while Coventry are in third as things stand.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch