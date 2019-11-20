Our view: January loan move away from Rangers is the best thing for Greg Docherty

The Ibrox midfielder has failed to make a first-team impact at Rangers this season.

Having made just five appearances for Rangers this season, Greg Docherty's return to Glasgow hasn't quite worked out the way he hoped.

While on loan at Shrewsbury Town last season, he made it clear to BBC Scotland he was intent on convincing Steven Gerrard that he deserves a place in his midfield.

However, with a host of more experienced midfielders locking down the three central positions, Docherty has been left on the outside looking in.

His most consistent run of matches came during Europa League qualifying, but he didn't manage to use that early good form as a springboard towards a regular place in the first-team.

He hasn't played for the Gers since August.

This week though he did get an opportunity to take part in a closed-door friendly against English Premier League side Leicester City, with The Scottish Sun reporting that scouts from different clubs were in attendance ahead of a possible loan switch in January.

If the option's there, take it

A loan move now looks like the best option for him to further his career, either with a long-term view to making an impact at Rangers, or even in order elsewhere.

There's clearly no scope for him being regularly involved under Gerrard and still just 23, he has plenty of time to make a name for himself elsewhere.

His loan move to Shrewsbury was very productive, with the player scoring ten times and assisting 11 more in 50 appearances (Transfermarkt).

That kind of confidence-boosting spell in the second half of this season could be just what he needs to kickstart his career.

If the right club comes in this January then Docherty needs to push for the exit. It's doubtful at this point that Rangers would stand in his way.