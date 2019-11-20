Quick links

Rangers

Our view: January loan move away from Rangers is the best thing for Greg Docherty

John McGinley
Greg Docherty of Rangers is seen during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Ibrox Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
John McGinleyProfile
John McGinley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Ibrox midfielder has failed to make a first-team impact at Rangers this season.

Greg Docherty of Rangers is seen during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Ibrox Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Having made just five appearances for Rangers this season, Greg Docherty's return to Glasgow hasn't quite worked out the way he hoped.

While on loan at Shrewsbury Town last season, he made it clear to BBC Scotland he was intent on convincing Steven Gerrard that he deserves a place in his midfield.

Subscribe

However, with a host of more experienced midfielders locking down the three central positions, Docherty has been left on the outside looking in.

His most consistent run of matches came during Europa League qualifying, but he didn't manage to use that early good form as a springboard towards a regular place in the first-team.

He hasn't played for the Gers since August.

This week though he did get an opportunity to take part in a closed-door friendly against English Premier League side Leicester City, with The Scottish Sun reporting that scouts from different clubs were in attendance ahead of a possible loan switch in January.

 

If the option's there, take it

A loan move now looks like the best option for him to further his career, either with a long-term view to making an impact at Rangers, or even in order elsewhere.

There's clearly no scope for him being regularly involved under Gerrard and still just 23, he has plenty of time to make a name for himself elsewhere.

His loan move to Shrewsbury was very productive, with the player scoring ten times and assisting 11 more in 50 appearances (Transfermarkt).

Greg Docherty of Shrewsbury Town and Scott Laird of Walsall during the Sky Bet League One match between Shrewsbury Town and Walsall at New Meadow on May 4, 2019 in Shrewsbury, United...

That kind of confidence-boosting spell in the second half of this season could be just what he needs to kickstart his career.

If the right club comes in this January then Docherty needs to push for the exit. It's doubtful at this point that Rangers would stand in his way.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John McGinleyProfile

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch