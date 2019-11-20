Quick links

Orta explains why Leeds are confident to offer players new contracts

Dan Coombs
Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Ipswich Town at Elland Road on October 24, 2018 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United handed a new deal to Pablo Hernandez this week.

Pablo Hernandez of Leeds in action during a Leeds United training session at HBF Park on July 16, 2019 in Perth, Australia.

Leeds United made a statement when they handed Pablo Hernandez a two-and-a-half year contract this week at the age of 34.

Director of football Victor Orta has explained why Leeds are confident it is the right move.

 

He believes that the players Leeds have recently signed to new deals have all improved under Marcelo Bielsa.

Orta told the club website: "We have to thank the chairman for backing us to give players new deals and we have to acknowledge that all of those given new contracts have significantly improved under our head coach."

Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich signed a new deal with Leeds just earlier in November.

Young talent Leif Davis was another to pen a new contract recently.

Bielsa has done a great job so far at developing players at Leeds and Hernandez's improvement has been clear.

He is getting the best out of what Leeds have, saving the club millions in the transfer market in the process.

Marcelo Bielsa the head coach

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

