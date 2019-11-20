Orta explains why Leeds are confident to offer players new contracts

Leeds United handed a new deal to Pablo Hernandez this week.

Leeds United made a statement when they handed Pablo Hernandez a two-and-a-half year contract this week at the age of 34.

Director of football Victor Orta has explained why Leeds are confident it is the right move.

He believes that the players Leeds have recently signed to new deals have all improved under Marcelo Bielsa.

Orta told the club website: "We have to thank the chairman for backing us to give players new deals and we have to acknowledge that all of those given new contracts have significantly improved under our head coach."

Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich signed a new deal with Leeds just earlier in November.

Young talent Leif Davis was another to pen a new contract recently.

Bielsa has done a great job so far at developing players at Leeds and Hernandez's improvement has been clear.

He is getting the best out of what Leeds have, saving the club millions in the transfer market in the process.