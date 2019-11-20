One big winner from Tottenham sacking Mauricio Pochettino

Amazon are filming behind the scenes at Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur's decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino has sent shockwaves through the Premier League.

It ends a dull international break and has everybody talking.

There are various winners and losers in this deal, but none more so than tech giants Amazon.

As The Telegraph report, Amazon Prime have had a documentary crew at Tottenham over the past few weeks filming behind the scenes for a series of All Or Nothing.

It is their third venture in English football and this time Jeff Bezos has hit the jackpot.

Their first documentary was on Manchester City and it was insightful, but a bit dull and controversy free.

The one filmed on Leeds United last season was fascinating, ending in play-off heartbreak for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

This time there is plenty to get stuck into already.

Amazon have had full access to watching a successful team dramatically fall apart, and a manager sacked.

With Jose Mourinho lined up as a replacement, it's pure box office.

Third time lucky they have struck gold and Tottenham fans will be fascinated to see how it all played out.

Interestingly The Times report Pochettino found the cameras to be an irritation, complaining of 'intrusion'

There will be access like never before to the sacking of a high profile Premier League manager.

It might not be a comfortable watch for Spurs fans, but they will hope his replacement can give the series a happy finale.