Newcastle supporters react to new Rafael Benitez rumour

Olly Dawes
Newcastle United fans look on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St. James Park on March 10, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ex-Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has been linked with West Ham United.

West ham United Manager Manuel Pellegrini (R) shrugs his shoulders at Newcastle United Manager Rafael Benitez (L) during the Premier League Match between Newcastle Unite and West Ham...

Newcastle United lost Rafael Benitez to China over the summer – but fans could see him back in the Premier League very, very quickly.

Benitez spent more than three years in charge of the Magpies, sticking with the club through their relegation and taking them back to the Premier League, comfortably avoiding the drop twice.

The Spaniard's deal came to an end in June though, and whilst Newcastle fans were desperate for Mike Ashley to keep him, no new deal was agreed.

 

Benitez walked out of Newcastle and left Steve Bruce to take over, and then headed over to China to pen a huge £12million-a-year deal with Dalian Yifang.

The Spaniard has lost six of his 14 games in charge of the Chinese side, and The Mirror now claim that West Ham United are interested in bringing him back to the Premier League.

Manuel Pellegrini is under huge pressure after a run of just two points in the last six games, and the Hammers are targeting Benitez having missed out on him back in 2015.

Newcastle United Manager Rafael Benitez (R) speaks with West ham United Manager Manuel Pellegrini during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London...

Newcastle fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumour, with many suggesting that they can't see West Ham fans being happy, given that they usually like attractive football, and Benitez would just stifle his attacking players.

Others think that Benitez is too good for West Ham, and seeing him join the Hammers would be a heartbreaking moment, whilst some simply don't believe that he would break his contract in China to make the move to the London Stadium.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist

