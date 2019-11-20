Newcastle supporters react to new Rafael Benitez rumour

Ex-Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has been linked with West Ham United.

Newcastle United lost Rafael Benitez to China over the summer – but fans could see him back in the Premier League very, very quickly.

Benitez spent more than three years in charge of the Magpies, sticking with the club through their relegation and taking them back to the Premier League, comfortably avoiding the drop twice.

The Spaniard's deal came to an end in June though, and whilst Newcastle fans were desperate for Mike Ashley to keep him, no new deal was agreed.

Benitez walked out of Newcastle and left Steve Bruce to take over, and then headed over to China to pen a huge £12million-a-year deal with Dalian Yifang.

The Spaniard has lost six of his 14 games in charge of the Chinese side, and The Mirror now claim that West Ham United are interested in bringing him back to the Premier League.

Manuel Pellegrini is under huge pressure after a run of just two points in the last six games, and the Hammers are targeting Benitez having missed out on him back in 2015.

Newcastle fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumour, with many suggesting that they can't see West Ham fans being happy, given that they usually like attractive football, and Benitez would just stifle his attacking players.

Others think that Benitez is too good for West Ham, and seeing him join the Hammers would be a heartbreaking moment, whilst some simply don't believe that he would break his contract in China to make the move to the London Stadium.

I thought West Ham had a reputation for playing attractive football — Chris (@brumymag) November 19, 2019

Where he’s wanted to be for some time, their attacking minded players will be worried — Steve Thompson (@thompamoo) November 19, 2019

Would be very surprised if he went but wow what a coupe for West Ham.

West Ham board would back in him unlike others. — Mark (@mja1980) November 19, 2019

Can't see West Ham fans having that. Boring, negative football, then listening to him have a good moan every week. They'll chase him out in no time! — MrLee (@leescott2510) November 19, 2019

Never going to happen as it would cost west ham a fortune — Brian Nicholson (@Brian_NUFC) November 19, 2019

There's just one problem in Rafa Benitez potential return to England with West Ham.



And that he hasn't broken a contract at whichever club he's been at he had multiple offers while he was #NUFC boss and rejected them.



He's not going to break his £12m-a-year contract in China. — Steven Johnson (@UptoonFunk8) November 19, 2019

He’s too good to go there,not much he could do with them — John Paul Nagle (@Nagser82) November 20, 2019

Were it to happen, West Ham will be comfortably top 6 according to the Rafa brigade... #not https://t.co/2e90BASl8V — Andy Mitchell (@shandahand) November 19, 2019

Rafa Benitez to West Ham would break my heart. — Lee Robson... (@leerobson23) November 19, 2019

I’m not being funny but I don’t think Rafa fits the “West Ham way”. If their fans are happy with this, I don’t understand. https://t.co/YXmJRWpuYp — ToonFan (@ToonFan14) November 19, 2019