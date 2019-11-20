Netflix: Where is Lorena Ramirez now? Mighty Mexican runner is still going strong

Meet Lorena Ramirez, the star of Netflix's new documentary, Light-Footed Woman.

To keep its growing global audience satisfied, Netflix have been on a constant push to get new and different content onto its streaming service.

Bog-standard drama series just won't cut it anymore and so the streaming giants have turned their attentions to documentaries as well.

We've seen some truly fascinating series and films land on Netflix over the past few months and their latest release looks to be of the same high calibre.

Without any further ado, allow us to introduce you to Lorena Ramirez.

Light-Footed Woman tells the story of Lorena Ramirez, an indigenous Raramuri woman from the Chihuahua region of Mexico.

What makes Lorena so noteworthy, however, is her prestigious talent for running, specifically in gruelling ultramarathons, as long as 100km (62 miles), twice the length of an ordinary marathon.

While that may seem impressive on its own, the fact that Lorena competes in traditional Raramuri clothing and sandals makes her achievement all the more impressive.

When to watch it on Netflix

Lorena: Light-Footed Woman arrived on November 20th and is available to stream now over on Netflix.

The documentary is only half-an-hour long and makes for an intriguing watch despite its relatively short length.

Where is Lorena Ramirez now?

We first meet Lorena as a 22-year-old as we join her in her home town where her running skills were honed.

In the documentary, we see Lorena winning the Guachochi ultramarathon back in 2017. It's undoubtedly a huge achievement to have conquered such a race but one that Lorena didn't appear all too pleased with when she's greeted by countless fans asking for selfies.

Since her 2017 success in the Guachoci ultramarathon, she competed again in 2018 and finished in second place, another brilliant result.

More recently, in 2019 at the age of 24, Lorena comepted in her first event in the US, the Oklahoma half-marathon. Unfortunately only placing in 19th, which we're attributing to the pitifully short distance she had to run.

At just 24, Lorena Ramirez has got an undoubtedly bright future ahead of her and we can't wait to catch up with her running career in the years to come.