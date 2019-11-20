Nemanja Matic responds to Instagram post jokingly suggesting he's awaiting Tottenham transfer

The Manchester United midfielder has played under the new Tottenham Hotspur manager twice before.

The Manchester United midfielder, Nemanja Matic, has reacted surprisingly well after an Instagram account joked that he is waiting to reunite with Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur.

Matic played under Mourinho, who was named as Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham successor on Wednesday, at Chelsea and Manchester United.

But the Serbia international has appeared just five times for United this season, with injuries hindering his progress.

And after entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, Matic could be available on a cut-price deal in January.

Whether or not Matic is angling for a winter move - to Tottenham or otherwise - remains to be seen.

But the 31-year-old at least saw the funny side of the following post:

Mourinho - who is reported to have paid around £40 million for Matic at Manchester United - has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Could the Manchester United man reunite with Jose at Tottenham?