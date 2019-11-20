Quick links

Nemanja Matic responds to Instagram post jokingly suggesting he's awaiting Tottenham transfer

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is unveiled on November 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.
The Manchester United midfielder has played under the new Tottenham Hotspur manager twice before.

Chelsea's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (L) and and Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic (R) attend a press conference at Chelsea's training ground in the village of Stoke D'Abernon, south...

The Manchester United midfielder, Nemanja Matic, has reacted surprisingly well after an Instagram account joked that he is waiting to reunite with Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur.

Matic played under Mourinho, who was named as Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham successor on Wednesday, at Chelsea and Manchester United.

But the Serbia international has appeared just five times for United this season, with injuries hindering his progress.

 

And after entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, Matic could be available on a cut-price deal in January.

Whether or not Matic is angling for a winter move - to Tottenham or otherwise - remains to be seen.

But the 31-year-old at least saw the funny side of the following post:

Mourinho - who is reported to have paid around £40 million for Matic at Manchester United - has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Could the Manchester United man reunite with Jose at Tottenham?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

