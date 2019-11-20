Quick links

Middlesbrough academy head Andy Foster confirms Leeds United move on Twitter

Aiden Cusick
General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Middlesbrough man succeeds Richard Cresswell at Leeds United.



Middlesbrough's Andy Foster has confirmed his appointment as head of academy coaching at Leeds United.

It was reported on Wednesday that Foster would be taking on the role vacated by the former Leeds striker, Richard Cresswell, earlier this year.

And in a tweet congratulating him on his move, he wrote:

 

According to his Linkedin page, which he has yet to update, Foster has spent the past two-and-a-half-years doing the same job for Middlesbrough.

His arrival there coincided with Victor Orta's exit as Middlesbrough's director of football, with the Spaniard joining Leeds shortly afterwards.

Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta waves to fans before the match

Before Boro, Foster worked for the Football Association as a national coach developer.

He is already being followed on Twitter by the Leeds Under-23-team coach, Darren Arnott.

The Whites' U23s are the reigning Professional Development League national champions - a feat their U18s achieved the previous year.

Middlesbrough fans - what impact will Foster have on Leeds United?

Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

