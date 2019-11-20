Middlesbrough academy head Andy Foster confirms Leeds United move on Twitter

The Middlesbrough man succeeds Richard Cresswell at Leeds United.

Middlesbrough's Andy Foster has confirmed his appointment as head of academy coaching at Leeds United.

It was reported on Wednesday that Foster would be taking on the role vacated by the former Leeds striker, Richard Cresswell, earlier this year.

And in a tweet congratulating him on his move, he wrote:

Thanks Dean. Ryan - I’m the new Head of Coaching for the Academy. — Andy Foster (@AndyFoster07) November 20, 2019

According to his Linkedin page, which he has yet to update, Foster has spent the past two-and-a-half-years doing the same job for Middlesbrough.

His arrival there coincided with Victor Orta's exit as Middlesbrough's director of football, with the Spaniard joining Leeds shortly afterwards.

Before Boro, Foster worked for the Football Association as a national coach developer.

He is already being followed on Twitter by the Leeds Under-23-team coach, Darren Arnott.

The Whites' U23s are the reigning Professional Development League national champions - a feat their U18s achieved the previous year.

Middlesbrough fans - what impact will Foster have on Leeds United?