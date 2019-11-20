A simple guide for how to take out five snowpeople in Mario Kart Tour winter.

Christmas is fast approaching and Nintendo has shown they're in the festive spirit by releasing a Winter Tour for Mario Kart on mobile phones. This new event has brought about a new map and three drivers, as well as new challenges for you to complete such as taking out five snowpeople.

Mario Kart Tour is scheduled to have a multiplayer beta in December, but for the meantime Christmas has arrived early during this chilly but surprisingly sunny November.

Nintendo's Winter Tour has added a new snowy map and it's this course you will want to compete on in order to brutally take out five snowmen.

Mario Kart Tour: How to take out five snowpeople

You will want to compete on the DK Pass course to take out five snowpeople in Mario Kart Tour.

This is a new track Nintendo have added and it features plenty of snowmen for you to complete the objective in one or - at the very most - two attempts.

In order to take out the five snowpeople as quickly as humanly possible, you will want to be positioned first as other competitors can take them out as well.

Weapons can be used to kill the snowmen, but the easiest method of destruction is just crashing into them as it won't affect your speed or performance.

Lastly, the targets are positioned around the side of the course, meaning you will want to hug the walls as much as possible when drifting.

Mario Kart Tour is available on iOS and Android.