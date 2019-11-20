Mario Kart Tour: How to do three slipstream boosts in a single race

A simple guide for how to perform three slipstream boosts in a single race for Mario Kart Tour.

Nintendo has released a Winter Tour for Mario Kart on mobile phones, and this has added a new snowy course coupled with three additional drivers/variants including Santa Mario. The Tour has also implemented some new challenges including performing three slipstream boosts in a single race.

Mario Kart Tour has recently received an update which allows players to switch between steering and drifting mid-race through a quick tap, and the game is also expected to receive a multiplayer beta come December.

However, before being able to compete against your mates rather than solely bots, the below guide will help you to complete a new challenge which requires you to perform three slipstream boosts.

How to perform three slipstream boosts in Mario Kart Tour

Performing a slipstream boost in Mario Kart Tour requires you to drive closely behind another driver without crashing into them. You will execute a slipstream boost when you begin to notice faint hurtles of wind in front of your kart and then gain a significant increase in speed.

It doesn't matter which course you complete the challenge on as you can even use the DK Pass. However, while the chosen track doesn't necessarily matter, you will definitely want to change your settings to 50CC with Smart Steering on.

To perform three slipstream boosts as quickly as possible, all you should do is stall at the very beginning of the race so you get stuck behind everyone else.

Once you've overtaken people by executing a slipstream boost, what you will want to do is drive into the walls and sides in order to allow the opposition to past you again. After that, just repeat the cycle of performing a slipstream boost on the second-to-last racer two more times.

