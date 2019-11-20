Quick links

'Make it happen'...Some Arsenal fans want Pochettino in

Arsenal fans react to Tottenham manager's sacking.

Mauricio Pochettino was fired by Tottenham Hotspur last night.

The sacking did not go ignored on the other side of North London, with Arsenal fans hoping for similarly decisive action over Unai Emery.

 

Three points separate the two teams and Emery is under pressure himself.

Some Arsenal supporters took to Twitter to call for their club to appoint a suddenly available Mauricio Pochettino...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It would be a big surprise if Pochettino did move to Arsenal, out of respect for Spurs.

Don't put it past chairman Daniel Levy to have put some type of legal agreement tied in with Pochettino's exit compensation denying him from even speaking to the Gunners.

The comments do underline the respect Pochettino gained even from Tottenham's rivals, and what a risk Spurs have taken by letting him leave.

