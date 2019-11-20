Quick links

Lord Sugar reacts to Jose Mourinho and Tottenham speculation

Shane Callaghan
Mauricio Pochettino manager
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly talking to Jose Mourinho about replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho during the Liga NOS match between Vitoria FC and CD Tondela at Estadio do Bonfim on August 12, 2019 in Setubal, Portugal.

Lord Sugar has intimated on Twitter that he doesn't believe Jose Mourinho would be a fitting replacement for Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs announced last night that they had parted company with the Argentine manager, who led the club to a first-ever Champions League final as recently as June.

But three wins from 12 in the Premier League forced Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy into a difficult decision, with the club sitting 14th in the table and 11 points adrift of the top four.

According to Sky Sports, former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho is in talks with the North Londoners over replacing Pochettino.

 

Former Tottenham hitman Gary Lineker expressed his shock over Pochettino's dismissal on Twitter, writing that they won't find a better manager.

And the club's former chairman Sugar appears to agree with that sentiment.

Pochettino joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2014 and took the club to a new level entirely, but there's no escaping the Lilywhites' horrendous domestic form throughout 2019 and it did seem like the side were going backwards.

The 47-year-old delivered a series of top-four finishes, but no trophies.

José Mourinho (R) attends the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Nimes Olympique at Stade Pierre Mauroy on October 06, 2019 in Lille, France.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

