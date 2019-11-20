Lord Sugar reacts to Jose Mourinho and Tottenham speculation

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly talking to Jose Mourinho about replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

Lord Sugar has intimated on Twitter that he doesn't believe Jose Mourinho would be a fitting replacement for Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs announced last night that they had parted company with the Argentine manager, who led the club to a first-ever Champions League final as recently as June.

But three wins from 12 in the Premier League forced Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy into a difficult decision, with the club sitting 14th in the table and 11 points adrift of the top four.

According to Sky Sports, former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho is in talks with the North Londoners over replacing Pochettino.

Former Tottenham hitman Gary Lineker expressed his shock over Pochettino's dismissal on Twitter, writing that they won't find a better manager.

And the club's former chairman Sugar appears to agree with that sentiment.

Not even with the special one https://t.co/bwoI6JCECE — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) November 20, 2019

Pochettino joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2014 and took the club to a new level entirely, but there's no escaping the Lilywhites' horrendous domestic form throughout 2019 and it did seem like the side were going backwards.

The 47-year-old delivered a series of top-four finishes, but no trophies.