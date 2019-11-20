Fans react as Liverpool ace Georginio Wijnaldum nets Netherlands hat-trick

The Liverpool ace is currently away from Anfield on international duty and captained his nation to a thumping win yesterday.

A number of fans have taken to Twitter to hail Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum for his display as Netherlands captain in yesterday's 5-0 thumping of Estonia in Euro 2020 qualifying.

The Anfield ace scored a hat-trick for his nation - the first Oranje midfielder to do so for his nation since Johan Neeskens in 1972 - as they wrapped up their impressive qualification campaign in style.

Wijnaldum - captaining Netherlands in the absence of Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk - made a heartfelt statement against racism after opening the scoring on six minutes, heading over to the touchline along with Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong and placing his forearm next to that of his teammate.

The 29-year-old plays in a more advanced role for Netherlands than he does at Liverpool, with De Jong anchoring the midfield, and as such he has weighed in with plenty of goals for his nation, prompting some Reds fans to wonder whether Jurgen Klopp should consider pushing him further afield.

There was plenty of positive reaction to Wijnaldum's display on social media from fans of club and country, with some comments below:

Gini Wijnaldum has just scored a hattrick for the Netherlands. You did not misread that. 3 goals in a game. — Sam (@SamueILFC) 19 November 2019

Genuinely I think gini is the most gifted midfielder in the world at the moment played cb for us winger for Newcastle no.10 for Netherlands no.6 for us now and he never gives the ball away — Karl (@KHyl1991) 20 November 2019

He plays in a more attacking role for Holland... Jurgen Klopp should take notes — SonOfMalcolm (@SonOfMalcolm1) 20 November 2019

Yeah he plays more Central for the Dutch, where he is free to attack and get in the box, for LFC he is a midfield 3 where they all can rotate around, but they have to stay together — ℜ - (@Bobby9YNWA) 20 November 2019

Please name a better international midfield than Wijnaldum - Frenkie - Ihattaren - (Van de Beek)



I’ll wait. — FifaChick (@ChickFifa) 19 November 2019

I just witnessed a Georginio Gregion Emile Wijnaldum hattrick for my country. Life has peaked. pic.twitter.com/UKSqMNBCW7 — (@ChrisvLFC) 19 November 2019

Gini Wijnaldum has casually scored a hattrick whilst wearing the captain's armband for the Netherlands, I'm done for the day.... — RF9 (@SambaRole) 19 November 2019

I couldn't be happier about having Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum playing for both my club and my country. I feel so, so blessed. — (@ChrisvLFC) 19 November 2019

Wijnaldum hattrick tonight and closes the EURO qualifiers with 8 goals and 2 assists in 7 games. Almost 1,5 points per game. Amazing stats for a midfielder. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) 19 November 2019

Incredible, such a versatile player — . (@henryhoever) 19 November 2019

Amazing midfielder I say this a lot but he's a managers dream. — Lee Ali (@leeali86) 19 November 2019

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake and Myron Boadu also scored for the Netherlands, who had already qualified for the finals thanks to the point earned against Northern Ireland, but they did not top the group as Germany thumped Northern Ireland 6-1 in Frankfurt.

Up next for Liverpool is their Premier League trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.