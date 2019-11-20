Liverpool fans urge move for Tottenham's Heung-Min Son

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son was very close to Mauricio Pochettino, and Liverpool fans have spotted a chance.

Liverpool fans are urging a move for Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son now that Mauricio Pochettino has left.

Son and Pochettino always enjoyed a strong relationship at Spurs, with the pair very close.

Son’s commitment to Tottenham could never be questioned, even in Pochettino’s difficult last few months with the North London club.

And Liverpool fans think that the opportunity to sign Son may just have arrived.

If there's anyone i would like to see join Liverpool in January,it's Son, he's an awesome player and an awesome guy too. https://t.co/2kF4hmQTwu — Ronald Michael James (@Romija54) November 20, 2019

I'd love to see Son join Liverpool. — ℙ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@LFCPatrick91) November 19, 2019

Son at Liverpool would be perfect — Nazira (@NaziraaaaLfc) November 19, 2019

Liverpool need to take advantage of this Spurs disarray and buy Son in January — FiveHoursKip (@FiveHoursKip) November 19, 2019

This Pochettino sack is a wrong move, I hope Liverpool snatches Son. — GHETTO LENNY (@iwilsonnonny) November 20, 2019

Can we sign Son in January while they are in disarray please? Ta. @LFC — Jurgens Reds (@OkSourcee) November 19, 2019

If Liverpool were to sign Son he would surely cost mega-money, with Spurs likely to want to keep the South Korean for their rebuild.

Tottenham have appointed Jose Mourinho, and it will be interesting to see how he shapes their squad in the coming weeks.

The futures of many Spurs players could now be called into question, with Mourinho expected to make some sizeable changes.

Tottenham are currently in 14th place in the Premier League table, which represents a major under-performance so far this term.