Liverpool fans urge move for Tottenham's Heung-Min Son

Son Heungmin of South Korea reacts during the international friendly match between South Korea and Australia at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 7, 2019 in Busan, South Korea.
Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son was very close to Mauricio Pochettino, and Liverpool fans have spotted a chance.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after he scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko...

Liverpool fans are urging a move for Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son now that Mauricio Pochettino has left.

Son and Pochettino always enjoyed a strong relationship at Spurs, with the pair very close.

 

Son’s commitment to Tottenham could never be questioned, even in Pochettino’s difficult last few months with the North London club.

And Liverpool fans think that the opportunity to sign Son may just have arrived.

If Liverpool were to sign Son he would surely cost mega-money, with Spurs likely to want to keep the South Korean for their rebuild.

Tottenham have appointed Jose Mourinho, and it will be interesting to see how he shapes their squad in the coming weeks.

The futures of many Spurs players could now be called into question, with Mourinho expected to make some sizeable changes.

Tottenham are currently in 14th place in the Premier League table, which represents a major under-performance so far this term.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

