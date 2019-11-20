Quick links

Mateusz Klich sends Twitter reply to Leeds United teammate Tyler Roberts after Wales qualify for Euro 2020

Giuseppe Labellarte
Ezgjan Alioski of Leeds United celebrates with Mateusz Klich (l) and Tyler Roberts (r) after scoring his sides second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
The Leeds United duo's nations have both qualified for the tournament - could the Elland Road teammates lock horns next summer?

Tyler Roberts of Wales celebrates with Ethan Ampadu of Wales after the final whistle during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Wales and Hungary so at Cardiff City Stadium on November 19,...

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has taken to Twitter with a celebratory message after Wales reached Euro 2020, to which Elland Road teammate and Poland international Mateusz Klich sent a six-word response.

The Whites ace was in the Dragons squad during the October and November international breaks, and celebrated with his compatriots in Cardiff on Tuesday night as they ran out 2-0 winners over Hungary to book their place in the finals.

 

 

Klich has also been involved in his nation's qualifying campaign, which secured a place in the tournament proper last month with a comfortable 2-0 victory over North Macedonia in Warsaw.

Based on seedings, Wales are in Pot 4, while Poland are in Pot 2 (ITV), so there is a chance that the two players could face off on the pitch next summer, and following Roberts' tweet, Klich not only congratulated him and his nation, but also seemed to hint at looking forward to a possible group-stage battle.

The draw for the Euro 2020 finals will take place on Saturday, 30 November in Bucharest, Romania, so neither player will have long to wait to see what group their nations will be drawn in.

Of course, the serious international action will all be put on the backburner until next summer, save for a few friendlies in March and before the tournament starts, so until then, it's a case of returning to pressing matters at club level - namely, looking to get Leeds back into the Premier League.

