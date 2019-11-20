Mateusz Klich sends Twitter reply to Leeds United teammate Tyler Roberts after Wales qualify for Euro 2020

The Leeds United duo's nations have both qualified for the tournament - could the Elland Road teammates lock horns next summer?

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has taken to Twitter with a celebratory message after Wales reached Euro 2020, to which Elland Road teammate and Poland international Mateusz Klich sent a six-word response.

The Whites ace was in the Dragons squad during the October and November international breaks, and celebrated with his compatriots in Cardiff on Tuesday night as they ran out 2-0 winners over Hungary to book their place in the finals.

Klich has also been involved in his nation's qualifying campaign, which secured a place in the tournament proper last month with a comfortable 2-0 victory over North Macedonia in Warsaw.

Based on seedings, Wales are in Pot 4, while Poland are in Pot 2 (ITV), so there is a chance that the two players could face off on the pitch next summer, and following Roberts' tweet, Klich not only congratulated him and his nation, but also seemed to hint at looking forward to a possible group-stage battle.

Well done pal see you there — Mateusz Klich (@Cli5hy) November 20, 2019

Some fans also joined in:

Get to bed @Cli5hy, back to Bielsaball tomorrow!!



You've been quality since coming back from the Netherlands mate! Keep it up!! — Shentington (@shentington) November 20, 2019

Won't you see him at training — craig longthorn (@craiglongthorn) November 20, 2019

Let's hope you are both Premiership players by then with LUFC.. MOT — Alan Coles (@thevalleytogger) November 20, 2019

And Roberts' original message also drew plenty of praise:

Big stage - fluffed my lines — Bobby Joyce (@bjlufc) November 20, 2019

Just take us home first @official_tyro then show Europe what ur all about — andy mundy (@mundymanic) November 20, 2019

Nice one TyRo! Good luck! — Michael L. Maynard (@MaynardM) November 20, 2019

Get in Tyro! Now let’s get #lufc promoted — Kevin Williams (@williamsk67) November 20, 2019

Well done all of you xx — pauline Thompson (@Apothecary2019) November 20, 2019

The draw for the Euro 2020 finals will take place on Saturday, 30 November in Bucharest, Romania, so neither player will have long to wait to see what group their nations will be drawn in.

Of course, the serious international action will all be put on the backburner until next summer, save for a few friendlies in March and before the tournament starts, so until then, it's a case of returning to pressing matters at club level - namely, looking to get Leeds back into the Premier League.