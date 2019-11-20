Leeds United fans react on Twitter as Pablo Hernandez signs new Elland Road contract

The Leeds United fan favourite is now tied to the Elland Road outfit until 2022 and will hope to help the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa get promoted.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the news that winger Pablo Hernandez has signed a new deal at Elland Road (official Leeds website).

The Spaniard joined Leeds initially on a six-month loan from Qatari club Al-Arabi in August 2016 but has gone on to become an indispensable member of the Whites side.

Hernandez had been contracted to Leeds until next next summer but the Elland Road side confirmed on Tuesday that he has penned a new contract until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 34-year-old has scored 29 goals in 132 appearances for Leeds since first linking up with the Championship side, and was their player of the season in 2018-19 as they reached the playoff semi-finals in head coach Marcelo Bielsa's first season in charge.

This term, Hernandez picked up where he left off last season and, even though he missed October due to injury, he has now returned to full fitness, having made appearances from the bench in recent victories over Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers prior to the international break.

Needless to say, many Leeds supporters were pleased with the contract news and took to social media to express their delight:

This is the entirely unexpected, yet amazing news I needed in my life this evening!!! #PABLO — Austin (@AustinLDN86) 19 November 2019

yessssss — Alex (@alex_oneill__) 19 November 2019

Amazing and congratulations love him xxx — Leeds Melissa (@AlioskiLeeds31) 19 November 2019

Take us up Pablo!!! — Mikey Peer (@MikeyPeer21) 19 November 2019

Get innnnnnnnn, fantastic news, special player ❤ #MOT xx — SUSAN SMITH 1 (@SmithLeedsUtd) 19 November 2019

Pablo is a genius. This is brilliant news. Along with Kalvin we have the 2 best players in the championship. — JT1919 (@JohnmjtJt1919) 19 November 2019

Pablo Hernandez signing a new contract is not what I expected to see today but it's great news all the same!



There's no doubt we miss his creative spark when he's not playing. Keeping him fit is the key now. #LUFC pic.twitter.com/cdrCflzkhL — RyanC (@RyanLUFC91) 19 November 2019

Hernandez getting a new 2 year deal has just made me fall in love with him. If he thinks he can play like he is under Bielsa for another 2 years that's unreal. The mans a machine #lufc — ¡Robbo Carajo! (@_RobboParker) 19 November 2019

I hope Hernandez stays in some capacity at the club when his career is over, think he would have a lot to offer! — Paul 1919 (@pal_lufc) 19 November 2019

Very good of the club to give him a 2 year deal especially at 34, but for me he keeps getting better with age and managed right is a massive asset for us PABLO HERNANDEZ — Robert James (@Robertkas86) 19 November 2019

Leeds are back in Championship action this Saturday with a trip to Luton.