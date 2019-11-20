Quick links

Leeds United fans react on Twitter as Pablo Hernandez signs new Elland Road contract

Giuseppe Labellarte
Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez battles with Swansea City's Jake Bidwell during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Swansea City at Elland Road on August 31, 2019 in...
The Leeds United fan favourite is now tied to the Elland Road outfit until 2022 and will hope to help the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa get promoted.

Pablo Hernandez of Leeds United celebrates after scoring he opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 19, 2017 in...

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the news that winger Pablo Hernandez has signed a new deal at Elland Road (official Leeds website).

The Spaniard joined Leeds initially on a six-month loan from Qatari club Al-Arabi in August 2016 but has gone on to become an indispensable member of the Whites side.

Hernandez had been contracted to Leeds until next next summer but the Elland Road side confirmed on Tuesday that he has penned a new contract until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

 

 

The 34-year-old has scored 29 goals in 132 appearances for Leeds since first linking up with the Championship side, and was their player of the season in 2018-19 as they reached the playoff semi-finals in head coach Marcelo Bielsa's first season in charge.

This term, Hernandez picked up where he left off last season and, even though he missed October due to injury, he has now returned to full fitness, having made appearances from the bench in recent victories over Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers prior to the international break.

Needless to say, many Leeds supporters were pleased with the contract news and took to social media to express their delight:

Leeds are back in Championship action this Saturday with a trip to Luton.

Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez takes on Swansea City's Jake Bidwell

