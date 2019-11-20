Ledley King and Osvaldo Ardiles react to Mauricio Pochettino's exit at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur parted company with Mauricio Pochettino last night, with Jose Mourinho coming in.

Ledley King, Osvaldo Ardiles and Micky Hazard are just some of the Tottenham Hotspur legends to send their thanks to Mauricio Pochettino, following his departure from the club.

Pochettino left Spurs last night in a move which came as a surprise to many Tottenham supporters.

Although Spurs have been in poor form there was a widespread consensus that Pochettino would be given longer to turn things around.

However, Tottenham parted company with the Argentine boss last night and quickly appointed Jose Mourinho this morning.

The news has shaken the Premier League landscape and dominated the headlines this morning.

And plenty of former Spurs players were quick to react to Pochettino’s departure, with every single one of them wishing the manager well.

1. First and foremost I’d like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and he’s staff for 5 great years at the club and bringing back the glory nights we have all craved. Poch was always a gentleman and helped take a young group of players to one of the most exciting teams in Europe.#COYS pic.twitter.com/J8u8oT1yPV — Ledley King (@LedleyKing) November 20, 2019

2.Thank you and good luck in the next chapter of your career #COYS — Ledley King (@LedleyKing) November 20, 2019

One glorious chapter in our club history has come to an end today. From my part I would like to say a big big thank you to Mauricio for everything he has done for our club. These 5 years have been a roller coster of a ride. In extremely difficult circunstances (Leaving our .. — osvaldo ardiles (@osvaldooardiles) November 19, 2019

2/ Leaving our beloved White Hart Lane -Who can forget The Finale?- playing at Wembley, etc Mauricio put us in the elite of World football. We owe him so many memories. Where to start? With him we learned to "believe". Everybody at Spurs owe him so much. It was such a pleasure... — osvaldo ardiles (@osvaldooardiles) November 19, 2019

3/ Such a pleasure to arrive in the Training ground and witness the camaraderie, the atmosphere there. From everybody. From my personal point of view, life gave me a wonderful present. Unique. His friendship. The friendship of a wonderful, principled man that would last forever. — osvaldo ardiles (@osvaldooardiles) November 19, 2019

4/ Mauricio, my friend, have a very good and deserved rest and come back to football (Football needs people like you) revitalised, refresh. And, of course, we meet again... On behalf of everybody at Spurs ( and I know I talk for everybody)... THANK YOU!!!! And of course, COYS!!!! — osvaldo ardiles (@osvaldooardiles) November 19, 2019

I would just like to thank Mauricio and his team for the wonderful memories they gave us all and it’s been a real pleasure knowing you and being part of the last 5 years. Best Wishes to you all wherever you go and you will always be remembered and welcome here in Tottenham. COYS — Micky Hazard (@1MickyHazard) November 19, 2019

Pochettino’s next move will now be hugely interesting, as he is likely to be a manager in demand.

While at Spurs, Pochettino was linked to the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.