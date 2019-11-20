Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Ledley King and Osvaldo Ardiles react to Mauricio Pochettino's exit at Tottenham

John Verrall
Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur shows his appreciation to the fans after the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur parted company with Mauricio Pochettino last night, with Jose Mourinho coming in.

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur shows his appreciation to the fans after the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko...

Ledley King, Osvaldo Ardiles and Micky Hazard are just some of the Tottenham Hotspur legends to send their thanks to Mauricio Pochettino, following his departure from the club.

Pochettino left Spurs last night in a move which came as a surprise to many Tottenham supporters.

Although Spurs have been in poor form there was a widespread consensus that Pochettino would be given longer to turn things around.

 

However, Tottenham parted company with the Argentine boss last night and quickly appointed Jose Mourinho this morning.

The news has shaken the Premier League landscape and dominated the headlines this morning.

And plenty of former Spurs players were quick to react to Pochettino’s departure, with every single one of them wishing the manager well.

Pochettino’s next move will now be hugely interesting, as he is likely to be a manager in demand.

While at Spurs, Pochettino was linked to the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch