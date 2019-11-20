Kenny Miller thinks Alfredo Morelos can break his Rangers drought in derby matches

The Ibrox striker doesn't have the best of records when Rangers face Celtic.

Former Rangers and Celtic forward Kenny Miller believes there's 'no doubt' that one day Alfredo Morelos' fortunes will change against the Hoops and thinks it will be this season, speaking to The Scottish Daily Mail (19/11 print edition, page 85).

The race for trophies in Scottish football is heating up quite nicely this term, with plenty of drama on the horizon in December.

Not only do the Glasgow rivals play in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden, but also do battle in their final Scottish Premiership fixture of 2019.

Coming out on top in both could go see either use the results as a springboard towards title glory in May.

One of the key players involved will be Morelos, who has scored a mammoth 22 goals this season already.

However, his record against Celtic is poor.

Miller reckons that could be about to change, telling The Scottish Daily Mail (19/11 print edition, page 85): "He’s got 22 goals for Rangers and we’re only halfway through November, so there’s no doubt his record against Celtic will change and I expect it to be this season.

"A lot of chances have dropped for him against Celtic and he’s been unfortunate not to take them but what better way to break his duck than with a cup final winner?"

Is this Morelos' season?

The evidence to date would suggest that the Colombian 23-year-old isn't the best of derby performers. He's played ten times against the Hoops and has failed to register a goal or an assist. Seven of those matches have resulted in defeat, with just two victories.

Miller is right to suggest he's on fire this season, but the striker still has a lot to prove on these big occasions.

A cup final goal is certainly one way to make all of that a distant memory. It's also true he didn't really get the opportunity to show what he could do against Neil Lennon's side earlier this season, coming off the bench for just half an hour of action.

If Rangers are to do anything this season in terms of silverware, they really need to the player at his best when their arch-rivals lineup against them.

Miller has made his prediction, time will tell if it comes true.