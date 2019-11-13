Fortnite Chapter 2: The Bandage Bazooka is back following patch 11.20

The Bandage Bazooka is now back in Fortnite Chapter 2 as revealed by the patch notes for update 11.20.

Epic Games have released update version 11.20 for Fortnite Chapter 2 and fans will be delighted to know that the Bandage Bazooka is finally back.

The developers have resolved the sync issues with the Bandage Bazooka that forced them to temporarily disable the weapon.

You can find the patch notes for Fortnite Chapter 2 update 11.20 below (via Epic Games).

Fornite Chapter 2 update 11.20 patch notes

Daily Challenges are back and can be completed for XP.

Up to three at a time are available, and once a day you can replace a challenge for another.

In the Locker, you can now filter your items by the season in which they were introduced.

To filter your items by season, enter the season name in the search bar. Use terms like "season 5," "season x," "chapter 2 season 1," etc.

You can now adjust the UI contrast.

To adjust the UI contrast, use the user interface contrast setting in the graphics section of the video settings.

Added a Tutorial playlist for the mobile version of Fortnite.

Added Microsoft DirectX 12 support.

To use Microsoft DirectX 12, select it in the advanced graphics section of the video settings.

Adjusted the headshot multiplier of the Tactical Shotgun so it's now in line with the headshot multiplier of the Pump Shotgun.

Increased the effective health (sum of health + shield) given from Slurp Tankers.

Bug fixes:

Resolved syncing issues involving the Bandage Bazooka. (Because these have been resolved, the Bandage Bazooka has been re-enabled.)

Addressed reports of hitching on mobile devices.

Resolved the equipped item slot being the selection slot when players open the inventory.

The hair of the Devastator Outfit now appears the intended color.

The John Wick Outfit’s Pistol no longer appears larger than intended.

The Magma Wrap now appears correctly on everything except the Bandage Bazooka and Pistol.

It will appear correctly on these weapons in a future release.

Original story:

Fortnite Chapter 2 has been out for awhile now but that hasn't stopped Epic Games from trying to sue another tester for supposedly leaking its existence. The game's rebirth has been a breath of fresh air thanks to its new map and other additions, but fans aren't entirely thrilled at the moment thanks to the omission of the much-needed Bandage Bazooka.

Update version 11.11 has been released following a minor delay and Epic Games have uploaded their patch notes onto their Trello board. The patch notes very briefly say what's been resolved with the update, but there's nothing about the Bandage Bazooka which has resulted in concerns that it's still not back.

Why was the Bandage Bazooka removed from Fortnite Chapter 2?

The Bandage Bazooka was removed from Fortnite Chapter 2 on November 9th because Epic Games had received numerous reports saying that it was causing syncing issues.

This is corroborated on Reddit where users have also suggested that it resulted in players becoming stuck in their inventory.

While it needed to be removed in order to fix, the issue is that it's fundamental to healing people for one of the game's many challenges.

Is the Bandage Bazooka back in Fortnite Chapter 2?

The Bandage Bazooka is not back in Fortnite Chapter 2 as of writing as it's still listed on Trello as an important issue that's being investigated.

As you'd expect, this has naturally upset the game's community as it's fundamental to completing its corresponding challenge.

This article will be updated when the Bandage Bazooka is added back into Fortnite Chapter 2.