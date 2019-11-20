The latest Red Dead Redemption 2 patch from Rockstar Games attempts to fix more of its issues on PC.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been on PC since November 5th and all anyone has done is rightly complain about numerous issues and bugs such as it stuttering and not performing how it should. With that being said, Rockstar have recently released a new patch that at least promises to fix the vast majority of issues with the game.

The wild west is Rockstar's magnum opus as it's an incredibly immersive experience that all of us was begging to see on PC. We finally got our wish earlier in the month but with the catch that there would be a bunch of issues that'd make it unplayable.

Rockstar have been working hard to resolve the mass reported technical problems with Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC by releasing patches working alongside NVIDIA, and their latest update is designed to resolve more of the title's game-breaking issues.

Is Red Dead Redemption 2 fixed on PC?

Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC should mostly be fixed.

Developer Rockstar Games have released a new patch that is intended to further resolve the issues with the game stuttering for players using 4-core and 6-core CPUs and NVIDIA GPUs.

For those who use the above, Rockstar have suggested that you install the GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 441.34 from NVIDIA and remove all launch arguments. You can find out more by clicking here.

In addition to fixing the problems with it stuttering, the latest patch should also address the concerns with players losing weight and adrenaline at a ridiculously fast rate during Online and Story mode.

Furthermore, the patch also provides fixes for annoying crashes and errors when trying to launch the game in Fullscreen display mode using Vulkan. The infamous 'Red Dead Redemption 2 exited unexpectedly' error has also received further improvements so hopefully cowboys will see less of it.

Lastly, the patch also seeks to improve online matchmaking, as well as enable players to actually be able to use the waypoint for where they want to travel.

While the patch is designed to resolve the issues mentioned above, PC Gamer have noted that the update lowered their FPS as well as resulted in a crash with the error code ERR_GFX_STATE. They further note that hopefully this was a fluke as they were able to play the game for 90-minutes afterwards.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC patch notes

You can find the November 19th, 2019 patch notes for Red Dead Redemption 2 on below (via Rockstar Games).

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in stalls on 4-core and 6-core CPUs

Players with NVIDIA graphics cards and 4-core or 6-core CPUs should install the GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 441.34 from NVIDIA and remove any launch arguments to resolve this issue.

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a permanent mouse cursor being displayed at all times when launching the game via the Epic Games Store

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in the player’s cores draining at a faster rate than intended in Story Mode when running at high frame rates

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in player weight decreasing at a faster rate than intended in Red Dead Online when running at high frame rates

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in players not being able to place Waypoints on the Pause Menu Map in the correct location

Improvements to address an issue with matchmaking in Red Dead Online that resulted in players with incompatible control settings joining the same session. We recommend that players using mouse and keyboard controls should switch to ‘Free Aim’ targeting mode before entering Red Dead Online.

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in all custom graphical settings reverting to a low preset when the game was updated

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in an ‘Activation Required’ error when loading the game after system hardware or device changes were made

Improvements to address issues that resulted in a crash and displayed the ‘Failed to initialize graphics device’ or ‘Unable to initialize graphics driver ’errors when launching the game. If this issue still occurs, please make sure you have the latest graphics card drivers installed for your system.

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when launching the game in Fullscreen display mode while using Vulkan

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when launching the game with some graphics-related launch arguments active

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash during loading screens when entering Story Mode or Red Dead Online

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash while modifying weapons at the Gunsmith in Red Dead Online

Improvements to address issues that resulted in random crashes and the error “Red Dead Redemption 2 exited unexpectedly” during gameplay

Red Dead Redemption 2 will arrive on Steam in December.