Holiday Secrets: Meet the cast in Netflix’s new Christmas series!

In the mood for some German Christmas drama? Well, you're in luck!

Despite Netflix's audience being primarily English speakers, the streaming service still has to please its ever-growing global audience.

As a result, we've seen plenty of foreign language dramas making their way onto Netflix in the past few months and the latest addition to the streaming service is Holiday Secrets.

The German-language series, Zeit der Geheimnisse to give it its original title, boasts an impressive cast of German actors but just who's who in this new Netflix drama?

What is Holiday Secrets about?

Holiday Secrets tells the story of a typical Christmas reunion but a gateway to the past is opened when the family come together.

Over the course of the three-episode series, we learn about the intimate complexities of this family and the secrets each of them holds and hides.

When is Holiday Secrets on Netflix?

Holiday Secrets arrives on Netflix on November 20th which leaves plenty of time to enjoy this festive thriller before Christmas itself arrives.

Who's in the main cast?

Netflix are never ones to shy away from casting notable actors and with Holiday Secrets some of the best and brightest talents in Germany have been brought in for the series.

Corinna Harfouch as Eva

Starring in Holiday Secret's main role is Corinna Harfouch, a huge name in the German film and TV industry.

Corinna's largest and most recognisable role to date came in the 2004 film Downfall, which tells the story of Adolf Hitler's final days in power.

The 56-year-old actress over 100 acting credits to her name according to IMDb with her most recognisable roles coming in the 2002 film Bibi Blocksberg, 2001's Vera Bruhne and 1997's Knockin' on Heaven's Door.

Christiane Paul as Sonja

British viewers are most likely to recognise Christiane Paul from the ITV series Paranoid which hit screens in 2016 where she starred alongside the likes of Game of Thrones' Indira Varma as well as Robert Glenister.

However, arguably her biggest role to date came in 2002 when she played the titular character in In July (or Im Juli to give it its German title).

Svenja Jung as Vivi

Svenja Jung is the youngest member of the main cast but the 26-year-old has an impressive career despite their young age.

Her biggest role to date came in the 2016 film F***ing Berlin but has also starred in the 2016 Star Wars fan film Darth Maul: Apprentice which has been viewed over 22 million times on YouTube.

Leonie Benesch as Lara

Also in the main cast is Leonie Benesch who out of the whole cast arguably has the most internationally recognised role as she plays Princess Cecile, Price Philip's sister, in Netflix's The Crown.