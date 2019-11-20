'Guy's a magician': Celtic's Ryan Christie praised on Twitter

The Celtic attacker is winning a lot of praise from Scottish fans on Twitter.

Celtic's Ryan Christie is getting a lot of praise on Twitter.

The Scotland international impressed on Tuesday night in helping his country to a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan at Hampden Park in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Subscribe

It came just a few days after the Celtic midfielder opened his account at international level, scoring in a 2-1 win away to Cyprus.

The 24-year-old has been in stunning form for club and country as of late, netting a total of 13 goals for both this season.

Christie, bought by former Celtic boss Ronny Deila in 2015, seems to be improving year after year.

And here's how Scottish fans reacted to his performance in last night's victory:

Ryan Christie is the best player in Scotland without a doubt guys a magician — Jed Wardrop (@JedWardrop) November 19, 2019

How good is Ryan Christie......some player min — GGT (@greggo1985) November 19, 2019

Ryan Christie is a superb footballer. A really classy player and tough too. — Charlie Dougan (@charliedougan74) November 19, 2019

Love Ryan Christie as a player. — Robert Love (@Robertlove26289) November 19, 2019

Ryan Christie Ken’s his way about a football — christopher barrie (@chrissssssy1875) November 19, 2019

Ryan Christie - some player ⚽️ — Ryan Gay (@RyanGayRGS) November 19, 2019

Never ever watch Celtic, however the boy Christie has been decent. Some cracking corners.. — DabChat (@DabBanter) November 19, 2019

John McGinn was on the scoresheet again last night, having also found the net away to Cyprus at the weekend.

Celtic fans might still feel a tad disgusted over the fact that he isn't a Hoop, after having a series of derisory bids rejected in the summer of 2018.

McGinn went to Aston Villa, won Premier League promotion in his first season and is now one of the best midfielders down South. But had the former Hibernian star moved to Parkhead, Christie would have struggled and that's a major silver lining to missing out on the Aston Villa man.