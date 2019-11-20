Quick links

'Guy's a magician': Celtic's Ryan Christie praised on Twitter

Shane Callaghan
The Celtic attacker is winning a lot of praise from Scottish fans on Twitter.

Celtic's Ryan Christie is getting a lot of praise on Twitter.

The Scotland international impressed on Tuesday night in helping his country to a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan at Hampden Park in Euro 2020 qualifying.

It came just a few days after the Celtic midfielder opened his account at international level, scoring in a 2-1 win away to Cyprus.

The 24-year-old has been in stunning form for club and country as of late, netting a total of 13 goals for both this season.

 

Christie, bought by former Celtic boss Ronny Deila in 2015, seems to be improving year after year.

And here's how Scottish fans reacted to his performance in last night's victory:

John McGinn was on the scoresheet again last night, having also found the net away to Cyprus at the weekend.

Celtic fans might still feel a tad disgusted over the fact that he isn't a Hoop, after having a series of derisory bids rejected in the summer of 2018.

McGinn went to Aston Villa, won Premier League promotion in his first season and is now one of the best midfielders down South. But had the former Hibernian star moved to Parkhead, Christie would have struggled and that's a major silver lining to missing out on the Aston Villa man.

Celtic's Scottish midfielder Ryan Christie celebrates after scoring the equalising goal during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Lazio at Celtic Park stadium...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

