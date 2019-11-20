Guillem Balague wonders if Mauricio Pochettino could be blocked from Arsenal move

Mauricio Pochettino is an attractive appointment for Premier League sides after leaving Spurs, with Arsenal and Chelsea potential future moves.

Guillem Balague has suggested to BBC Sport that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy may have blocked the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal from making a move for Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs parted company with Pochettino last night, in what was a shock move.

Pochettino should have no troubles finding a new club after the heroics he has performed at Tottenham, and Premier League sides will surely be interested in the future.

Chelsea, of course, will not be thinking about appointing a new manager any time soon with Frank Lampard performing so well.

However, Arsenal may be searching for a new boss soon, with Unai Emery struggling.

Pochettino would likely be an appealing appointment for Arsenal.

However, Balague thinks Levy may have made a move to stop Arsenal or Chelsea getting their hands on Pochettino.

“Generally when a sacking happens the club can add a clause in which they stop the manager going to certain teams,” Balague suggested.

“In exchange for a big compensation, could Levy add that he doesn't go to Chelsea, Arsenal or Manchester United?

“United did want him when they appointed Jose Mourinho but they are backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer strongly, so that option seems gone for now.”

If Levy has blocked Pochettino from moving to Arsenal or Chelsea, it seems most likely that his next move will be to a foreign club.

Pochettino has been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid recently.