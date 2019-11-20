Five facts about Mourinho's reported Spurs assistant, Joao Sacramento

Jose Mourinho has reportedly made Joao Sacramento his assistant at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur today confirmed the appointment of Jose Mourinho as their new manager, and he's already making moves ahead of this weekend's game with West Ham United.

Spurs only sacked Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday night, but moved rapidly to bring in Mourinho on a huge deal until 2023, with Daniel Levy taking a huge gamble.

With his usual assistant Rui Faria currently in charge of Al-Duhail in Qatar, Mourinho has been forced to find a new right-hand man – and The Telegraph claim he's made his choice.

Lille's Joao Sacramento has allegedly chosen to quit the French club and join Spurs, becoming Mourinho's assistant – and here are five facts about Tottenham's new man.

1. Sacramento hails from Portugal, just like Mourinho, but had no playing career to speak of, instead only pursuing a career off the pitch.

2. Sacramento pursued coaching in Wales at the University of Glamorgan, taking up coaching there and even working as an assistant lecturer.

3. His big break also came in Wales, as he worked as Performance Analyst Intern under Gary Speed and Chris Coleman with the Welsh national team, before heading off to French football.

4. Sacramento became an analyst with Monaco under Claudio Ranieri and Leonardo Jardim, helping Monaco plan for opponents during a hugely successful time under Jardim.

5. The 30-year-old moved on to Lille in 2017, where he ended up serving as Marcelo Bielsa's assistant, but he has been working under Christophe Galtier for almost two years, and he may well have had an influence on the Portuguese influx at Lille, with the likes of Jose Fonte, Tiago Djalo, Rafael Leao, Renato Sanches and Xeka all arriving, as well as Portuguese-based talents Show and Reinildo Mandava.