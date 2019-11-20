Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Fans react on Twitter as Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan impresses for Republic of Ireland U21s

Giuseppe Labellarte
Dublin , Ireland - 19 November 2019; Connor Ronan of Republic of Ireland prior to the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Sweden at Tallaght...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
The Wolverhampton Wanderers academy graduate is currently away from Molineux on loan.

Wolverhampton Wanderers academy graduate Connor Ronan put in a superb performance for Republic of Ireland Under-21s yesterday which earned plenty of praise from fans and from the national FA's Twitter channel.

Stephen Kenny's charges, up against Sweden U21s in Euro 2021 qualifying, began slowly at the Tallaght Stadium as the visitors took the lead in the 18th minute thanks to Viktor Gyokeres’ clinical finish following a swift counterattack.

 

The Republic were unable to muster a response come half time but the Wolves youngster's introduction changed the game completely, his passing and vision unlocking a much more creative and dangerous approach which went on to yield four unanswered second-half goals.

Lee Connor, Adam Idah, Troy Parrott and Zach Elbouzedi all netted, with Ronan heavily involved in much of the play, including assists for the latter two, and the Wolves man's performance led to many positive comments on social media.

Ronan is currently away from Molineux on loan at Slovakian club Dunajska Streda, having also linked up with them last season and helped them secure a spot in the Europa League by finishing second in the championship round standings behind Slovan Bratislava (Soccerway).

Over the summer the 21-year-old signed a new deal with the Premier League club which keeps him at Molineux until the summer of 2021.

Connor Ronan of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burton Albion and Wolverhampton at Pirelli Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

