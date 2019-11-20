Fans react on Twitter as Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan impresses for Republic of Ireland U21s

The Wolverhampton Wanderers academy graduate is currently away from Molineux on loan.

Wolverhampton Wanderers academy graduate Connor Ronan put in a superb performance for Republic of Ireland Under-21s yesterday which earned plenty of praise from fans and from the national FA's Twitter channel.

Stephen Kenny's charges, up against Sweden U21s in Euro 2021 qualifying, began slowly at the Tallaght Stadium as the visitors took the lead in the 18th minute thanks to Viktor Gyokeres’ clinical finish following a swift counterattack.

The Republic were unable to muster a response come half time but the Wolves youngster's introduction changed the game completely, his passing and vision unlocking a much more creative and dangerous approach which went on to yield four unanswered second-half goals.

Lee Connor, Adam Idah, Troy Parrott and Zach Elbouzedi all netted, with Ronan heavily involved in much of the play, including assists for the latter two, and the Wolves man's performance led to many positive comments on social media.

Connor Ronan has been different class since he came on tonight — Shane White (@shanewhite96) November 19, 2019

4-1! Elbouzedi scores after the assist of the year from Connor Ronan- the little general — Stephen Finn (@FutsalFinn) November 19, 2019

It's been a brilliant second half from Ireland. Connor Ronan has been really superb since coming on. — Paul Fennessy (@paulfennessy21) November 19, 2019

Connor Ronan changed this u21s game single handily but won’t get the head lines like others .. any team would score goals with him treading balls through like that .. top performance . U21s excellent tonight — Sèan (@Sean_bmr) November 19, 2019

This Ireland 21s team are no joke. Quality to watch! Connor Ronan is good enough for the Senior squad! And Wolves too!! Idah, Coventry, parrott, O Connor excellent!



And that's the end of my Ireland tweets til March! COYBIG — barry o'mahony (@barryomahony1) November 19, 2019

That was so good for the heart after last night. Need to cap Connor Ronan asap. Absolutely quality — Michael Cotter (@MichaelNotJack) November 19, 2019

The sub at half time changed it Connor Ronan, brilliant performance — GaryDolingoli (@garydoyler) November 19, 2019

Connor Ronan an absolute class act and hardly a word about him — Oisín Shiels (@OisinShiels15) November 19, 2019

What an incredible second half performance from Ireland in Tallaght. A masterclass of a performance from Connor Ronan in midfield and lovely to see Parrott get his goal having had no game time last night. Very hard not to get so excited about this group of players #COYBIG — Brendan Graham (@BrendanGraham1) November 19, 2019

Just finished watching the 21s game and what a second half performance. The introduction of Connor Ronan was key — Philip Egan (@philegansport) November 19, 2019

Ronan is currently away from Molineux on loan at Slovakian club Dunajska Streda, having also linked up with them last season and helped them secure a spot in the Europa League by finishing second in the championship round standings behind Slovan Bratislava (Soccerway).

Over the summer the 21-year-old signed a new deal with the Premier League club which keeps him at Molineux until the summer of 2021.