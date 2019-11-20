Fans react on Twitter as Wolves ace Raul Jimenez stars for Mexico against Bermuda

The Wolverhampton Wanderers striker has been away from Molineux on international duty.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez was in action for Mexico yesterday in their CONCACAF Nations League clash with Bermuda and the Molineux ace played a huge part in El Tri's winner.

The Wolves fan favourite began the game on the bench and had to watch as opposition defender Dante Leverock gave his nation the lead in the 10th minute when he headed in a corner from Osagi Bascome.

Sebastian Cordova equalised for Mexico in the 27th minute, rifling a pinpoint effort into the top-right corner of Bermuda's net, but the score remained at 1-1 for most of the game and heading into injury time.

Jimenez, who was brought on in the 71st minute of the game, provided a superb assist for Uriel Antuna to slam home the winner from close range, the Molineux man's swift first-time pass completely splitting the opposition defence open for his teammate to convert.

Mexico, which had already sealed first place in Group B, finished the group stage with a perfect record in four matches.

Here is what some fans were saying on Twitter during and after the game:

And there it is,

Uriel Antuna with the 93rd-minute go-ahead goal for Mexico. Beautiful sequence, great pass from Jimenez, perfectly-chested touch and finish by Antuna. 2-1 Mexico. — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) 20 November 2019

¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL de México! En al agregado, por fin llegó algo de fútbol. Uriel Antuna (90+2'), que fue el que más intentó, terminó resolviendo. Fantástica asistencia de Raúl Jiménez. Bien El Piojo. México 2-1 Bermudas. — Invictos (@InvictosSomos) 20 November 2019

Amazing assist by Raul Jimenez #Mexico #ElTri — Adolfo Diaz (@BigBoss550) 20 November 2019

Ufff. Bermudas was THAT close to draw 1-1 against Mexico. Jimenez's assistant was sweet. And Antuna made the GOAL.

Bermudas goes down to Concacaf League B. The draw would have meant for them to remain in League A. #Mexico — Fernando Urdaneta (@Urdanetaf11) 20 November 2019

Un gran jugador Raúl Jiménez. No es nada egoísta. De lo mejor de México — Rogelio Ricra Jimene (@RogelioRicra) 20 November 2019

Uriel Antuna scores the winning goal for Mexico after an amazing first time pass from Jimenez!



Haters keep hating, Antuna keeps scoring. pic.twitter.com/5y0bXxoKzf — Mex Nex Gen (@MexNexGen) 20 November 2019

And Jimenez all around play is so good. His move to Wolves has been huge for his play & confidence. — Ryan (@Fox_Footie) 20 November 2019

Nevermind guys, they subbed him in at the 71st minute because the original squad played like — Cheesehead Alex (@QuesoHeadAlex) 20 November 2019

He didnt score guys but he gave an ASSIST ✔ — Tony Estrada⚽ (@TonyETones) 20 November 2019

Mexico will now play Costa Rica in the Nations League semi-finals in June, while Wolves are back in action on Saturday with a Premier League trip to Bournemouth.