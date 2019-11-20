Quick links

Fans react on Twitter as Wolves ace Raul Jimenez stars for Mexico against Bermuda

Raul Jimenez #9 of Mexico struggles for the ball against Lejaun Simmons #07 of Bermuda during the match between Mexico and Bermuda as part of the Concacaf Nation League at Nemesio Diez...
The Wolverhampton Wanderers striker has been away from Molineux on international duty.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez was in action for Mexico yesterday in their CONCACAF Nations League clash with Bermuda and the Molineux ace played a huge part in El Tri's winner.

The Wolves fan favourite began the game on the bench and had to watch as opposition defender Dante Leverock gave his nation the lead in the 10th minute when he headed in a corner from Osagi Bascome.

 

Sebastian Cordova equalised for Mexico in the 27th minute, rifling a pinpoint effort into the top-right corner of Bermuda's net, but the score remained at 1-1 for most of the game and heading into injury time.

Jimenez, who was brought on in the 71st minute of the game, provided a superb assist for Uriel Antuna to slam home the winner from close range, the Molineux man's swift first-time pass completely splitting the opposition defence open for his teammate to convert.

Mexico, which had already sealed first place in Group B, finished the group stage with a perfect record in four matches.

Here is what some fans were saying on Twitter during and after the game:

Mexico will now play Costa Rica in the Nations League semi-finals in June, while Wolves are back in action on Saturday with a Premier League trip to Bournemouth.

