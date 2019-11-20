Fans react on Twitter as Tottenham Hotspur forward Troy Parrott scores for Republic of Ireland's U21s

The Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate will head back to Spurs following an eventful international campaign.

A number of fans have been commenting on Twitter about Tottenham Hotspur academy ace Troy Parrott wrapping up his international exploits this year with a goal for the Republic of Ireland's Under-21s yesterday.

The highly rated Spurs academy graduate was one of four ROI players on the scoresheet as the Boys in Green ran out 4-1 winners over their Sweden counterparts, along with Adam Idah, Lee O’Connor and Zach Elbouzedi, the result seeing the nation consolidate their place at the top of Group 1.

Ireland began slowly at the Tallaght Stadium and the visitors took the lead in the 18th minute thanks to Viktor Gyokeres’ clinical finish following a swift counterattack, Stephen Kenny's side unable to muster a response come the break.

Connor Ronan’s half-time introduction proved a masterstroke and a more creative Ireland went on to put four past their opponents come full time, O'Connor restoring parity and Idah putting the hosts ahead.

Parrott's curled effort from the edge of the area, following a superb Ronan pass, provided a cushion, and Elbouzedi added the cherry on top three minutes from time, with the Tottenham man subbed off in the latter stages of the game to appreciative roars from the crowd.

Here is how some fans reacted to Parrott's latest heroics:

Great watching Parrott work his way out of tight spaces. The real Michael Flatley footballer — Stephen Doyle (@dubsoulrebel) 19 November 2019

Half-time: Ireland U21s 0-1 Sweden. Parrott has had one or two bright moment, but for the most part, it's been a pretty sluggish performance from the hosts. Aside from the goal though, the Swedes haven't threatened much either. — Paul Fennessy (@paulfennessy21) 19 November 2019

Parrott has been excellent in getting back to help the defence tonight as well. Great work rate — Stephen Doyle (@dubsoulrebel) 19 November 2019

For those who are interested, Parrott putting in absolute shift in the Irish u21s game. Playing LM and running box to box defending aswell — COYS COYBIG (@ilovelucasmoura) 19 November 2019

Get in there, Troy Parrott makes it 3-1 to Ireland #COYBIG — Marcus Suridius (@Marcus_Suridius) 19 November 2019

Fair play to Parrott. He's dropped down from the senior squad but his attitude is first-class. Has run himself into the ground. — Gavin Cooney (@gcooney93) 19 November 2019

So calm and collected in front of goal and then to pick out the top corner

Troy Parrott is ice cold

Don't sleep on the ball from Ronan either - difference maker since he's come on — Alex (@alexdunnesf) 19 November 2019

What an incredible second half performance from Ireland in Tallaght. A masterclass of a performance from Connor Ronan in midfield and lovely to see Parrott get his goal having had no game time last night. Very hard not to get so excited about this group of players #COYBIG — Brendan Graham (@BrendanGraham1) 19 November 2019

Seriously impressive performance from the 21s tonight. A lot to be excited about with the players coming through and Kenny in charge. Parrott is the real deal



Also, 5 quid entry - absolute bargain. — Eoghan O'Dwyer (@eodwyer7) 19 November 2019

Parrott will return from international duty to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a new manager at the helm of Spurs after Mauricio Pochettino left and Jose Mourinho was brought in.