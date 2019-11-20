Quick links

Fans react on Twitter as Tottenham Hotspur forward Troy Parrott scores for Republic of Ireland's U21s

Giuseppe Labellarte
Tottenham's Troy Parrott attacks during the FA Youth Cup Third Round match between Millwall andmTottenham Hotspur at The Den on December 17, 2018 in London, England.
The Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate will head back to Spurs following an eventful international campaign.

Dublin , Ireland - 19 November 2019; Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland after the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Sweden at Tallaght Stadium...

A number of fans have been commenting on Twitter about Tottenham Hotspur academy ace Troy Parrott wrapping up his international exploits this year with a goal for the Republic of Ireland's Under-21s yesterday.

The highly rated Spurs academy graduate was one of four ROI players on the scoresheet as the Boys in Green ran out 4-1 winners over their Sweden counterparts, along with Adam Idah, Lee O’Connor and Zach Elbouzedi, the result seeing the nation consolidate their place at the top of Group 1.

Ireland began slowly at the Tallaght Stadium and the visitors took the lead in the 18th minute thanks to Viktor Gyokeres’ clinical finish following a swift counterattack, Stephen Kenny's side unable to muster a response come the break.

 

Connor Ronan’s half-time introduction proved a masterstroke and a more creative Ireland went on to put four past their opponents come full time, O'Connor restoring parity and Idah putting the hosts ahead.

Parrott's curled effort from the edge of the area, following a superb Ronan pass, provided a cushion, and Elbouzedi added the cherry on top three minutes from time, with the Tottenham man subbed off in the latter stages of the game to appreciative roars from the crowd.

Here is how some fans reacted to Parrott's latest heroics:

Parrott will return from international duty to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a new manager at the helm of Spurs after Mauricio Pochettino left and Jose Mourinho was brought in.

Dublin , Ireland - 19 November 2019; Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland in action against Jens-Lys Michel Cajuste of Sweden during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier match...

