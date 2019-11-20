Quick links

Fans react on Twitter as Aston Villa keeper Lovre Kalinic makes mistake in Croatia game

Giuseppe Labellarte
Lovre Kalinic of Croatia competes with Elguja Lobjanidze of Georgia during the International Friendly match between Croatia and Georgia at stadium Aldo Drosina on November 19, 2019 in Pula,...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Aston Villa man, who has dropped down the goalkeeping pecking order at Villa Park, played 45 minutes for his nation in yesterday's friendly.

Lovre Kalinic of Croatia competes with Elguja Lobjanidze of Georgia during the International Friendly match between Croatia and Georgia at stadium Aldo Drosina on November 19, 2019 in Pula,...

Aston Villa goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic was in action for Croatia for the first time this season as he lined up between the sticks for Tuesday's friendly against Georgia - but the Villa Park man did not exactly cover himself in glory.

In the 19th minute of the game in Pula, the Aston Villa stopper failed to deal properly with an effort from Georgi Papunashvili and parried the ball into the net to give the visitors the lead.

 

Kalinic's nation did go on to equalise as Guram Kashia chested into his own net from a free kick whipped into the box from Mislav Orsic in the 25th minute, while captain Ivan Perisic headed home the winner in the second half from a Josip Juranovic cross.

By that point, the Villa man had already left the pitch, manager Zlatko Dalic having replaced him with Simon Sluga as he made several substitutions at half time.

On social media, Kalinic came under some criticism for his error, including from the official Georgian Football Federation Twitter account:

Aston Villa signed Kalinic in January 2018 for a reported £7million fee (Sky Sports News), but he has failed to impress during his time Villa Park and has since slipped down the pecking order, with Tom Heaton, Jed Steer and Orjan Nyland also at Dean Smith's disposal.

Lovre Kalinic of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 03, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

