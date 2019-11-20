Quick links

Fans predict Gareth Bale's going back to Tottenham with Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho the head coach
Tottenham Hotspur winger Gareth Bale has been linked with a return to North London for a long time now.

Gareth Bale of Wales is tackled by Dejan Lovren of Croatia during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Wales and Croatia at the Cardiff City Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales.

Some fans think that Tottenham Hotspur will go out and sign Gareth Bale now that Jose Mourinho is in charge.

There is a feeling that Mourinho would not have taken the Tottenham job without being given assurances that he will have big money to spend.

Bale has long been linked with a return to Spurs, but no move has materialised yet.

 

However, the Welsh star angered Madrid fans even more last night, with his relationship with the Spanish club further souring.

Bale celebrated with a flag which said ‘Wales, Golf. Madrid. In that order’, which has caused great anger in the Spanish capital.

And there is now a real sense that Mourinho could bring Bale to Spurs in January.

Mourinho has, of course, never shied away from signing older players during his time in football and Bale would surely improve Tottenham’s squad if he was to arrive.

