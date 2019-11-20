Fans predict Gareth Bale's going back to Tottenham with Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur winger Gareth Bale has been linked with a return to North London for a long time now.

Some fans think that Tottenham Hotspur will go out and sign Gareth Bale now that Jose Mourinho is in charge.

There is a feeling that Mourinho would not have taken the Tottenham job without being given assurances that he will have big money to spend.

Bale has long been linked with a return to Spurs, but no move has materialised yet.

However, the Welsh star angered Madrid fans even more last night, with his relationship with the Spanish club further souring.

Bale celebrated with a flag which said ‘Wales, Golf. Madrid. In that order’, which has caused great anger in the Spanish capital.

And there is now a real sense that Mourinho could bring Bale to Spurs in January.

Gareth Bale back to Spurs would be Mourinho’s first signing. Son, Kane & Bale up top and they would genuinely have the most dangerous attack in the league. — IG (@CatenaccioIG) November 19, 2019

Mourinho’s first signing will be Gareth Bale. — Elliot (@VivaYids) November 20, 2019

When Jose Mourinho gets in at Spurs, he'll bring Gareth Bale back, keep Harry Kane, win the 2021 League Cup and everything will be brilliant — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) November 19, 2019

That Mourinho is going to bring Bale back. — Chunky Amateur Afro (@owasendle) November 20, 2019

Jose Mourinho’s first @SpursOfficial signing - Gareth Bale.



You heard it here first. pic.twitter.com/hUQrDnrT6C — Simon Ross (@mcscooby28) November 19, 2019

Batshit theory: big signing needed in January to appease both Mourinho and the fans. GARETH BALE. #THFC — Harry Sherlock (@Harry_Sherlock) November 19, 2019

Mourinho has, of course, never shied away from signing older players during his time in football and Bale would surely improve Tottenham’s squad if he was to arrive.