Everton fans urge Goodison Park hierarchy to replace Marco Silva with Mauricio Pochettino

A general view of Goodison Park before the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on May 3, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Everton boss Marco Silva still isn't convincing some of the Toffees faithful and calls have been made on social media for a change at Goodison Park.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to call for the Toffees hierarchy to bring Mauricio Pochettino to Goodison Park - or at least to make a move for him - after he parted company with Tottenham Hotspur.

The North Londoners announced on Tuesday night that they had dismissed the Argentine after a poor start to the season that has left Spurs 14th in the Premier League table, with Jose Mourinho being brought in as his replacement.

Everton, meanwhile, have also endured a tricky start to the season - their last game before the October international break, a poor 1-0 loss away at Burnley, left the Toffees just one point above the bottom three (BBC Sport).

 

 

Things did pick up for the Toffees thereafter, claiming seven points from four matches following October’s international break and also progressing to the League Cup quarter-finals with victory over Watford.

However, some Everton fans remain unconvinced about Silva - indeed, Toffees cult hero Pat Nevin told the Chelsea website he experienced "deafening silence" in the first half of the Goodison Park game against Tottenham.

He added: "There has been a breakdown in that relationship and it can be hard to build again unless those fans, who are normally so partisan, can truly believe in the mission."

With Pochettino now on the managerial market, plenty was said on social media by the Everton fanbase on the matter - here are some comments:

Pochettino was appointed by Tottenham in May 2014 and led the club to the Champions League final last season, where they lost to Liverpool in Madrid.

