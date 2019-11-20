Everton fans urge Goodison Park hierarchy to replace Marco Silva with Mauricio Pochettino

Everton boss Marco Silva still isn't convincing some of the Toffees faithful and calls have been made on social media for a change at Goodison Park.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to call for the Toffees hierarchy to bring Mauricio Pochettino to Goodison Park - or at least to make a move for him - after he parted company with Tottenham Hotspur.

The North Londoners announced on Tuesday night that they had dismissed the Argentine after a poor start to the season that has left Spurs 14th in the Premier League table, with Jose Mourinho being brought in as his replacement.

Everton, meanwhile, have also endured a tricky start to the season - their last game before the October international break, a poor 1-0 loss away at Burnley, left the Toffees just one point above the bottom three (BBC Sport).

Things did pick up for the Toffees thereafter, claiming seven points from four matches following October’s international break and also progressing to the League Cup quarter-finals with victory over Watford.

However, some Everton fans remain unconvinced about Silva - indeed, Toffees cult hero Pat Nevin told the Chelsea website he experienced "deafening silence" in the first half of the Goodison Park game against Tottenham.

He added: "There has been a breakdown in that relationship and it can be hard to build again unless those fans, who are normally so partisan, can truly believe in the mission."

With Pochettino now on the managerial market, plenty was said on social media by the Everton fanbase on the matter - here are some comments:

If Everton did decide to get rid of Silva, we should be all over Pochettino.. — Tom (@EFCTom_) November 19, 2019

If Everton had any balls or any ambition at all, they should be sacking Silva right now am going for Pochettino. Same goes for United. If there’s any chance of Poch coming, I’d happily take Norwich turning us over. Poch has the ability to manage any team in world football — MerseysideBlue (@BlueMerseyside) November 19, 2019

Everton. Calling Everton. Go and get this man now. Give him what he wants. We need him. Please.



"Mauricio Pochettino sacked by Tottenham" https://t.co/jUl6uREwUr — Park End Kings (@ParkRdGoodison) November 19, 2019

@Everton if you believed in our motto you'd bin Silva off right now and go get Pochettino. This is not good enough. pic.twitter.com/iaTKi1lvNY — Andy (@Andy_T_EFC) November 20, 2019

Everton owner Mr Moshiri must now go after Pochettino if he is to be taken seriously in his ambitions to restore our club to greatness. All very well to slosh out £400m on average players and dazzle with pix of a future new stadium. Now get real. @Everton are Magic .. — Mike Parry (@mikeparry8) November 19, 2019

Wonder if Pochettino fancies a crack at the Everton job pic.twitter.com/DiYGcBhvDw — Gardantuan (@EfcDan15) November 19, 2019

Pochettino is more than welcome @Everton — Kingy (@EFCKingy) November 19, 2019

So now that Pochettino has been sacked, we could do with him at Everton @grandoldteam @Everton #EFC — Magnolia (@_griffooo) November 19, 2019

Pochettino sacked! Just before this debate! I'm an Everton fan.. can I dream or? — JC4PM #GOODFELLA (@JCTheGoodfella) November 19, 2019

The things I’d do for Pochettino at Everton. If we’re able to waste millions on players who don’t hit the grade we should be willing to lash the money at him. — Paul Pownall (@Paul_Pownall) November 19, 2019

Pochettino go and get him Everton ⚽️ — Kev (@kevk45) November 19, 2019

Have @Everton signed Mauricio Pochettino yet? Stop dithering ffs...@ToffeeTVEFC make it happen, give Dunc a nudge!!! — LBtoffees (@LBtoffees) November 19, 2019

Pochettino was appointed by Tottenham in May 2014 and led the club to the Champions League final last season, where they lost to Liverpool in Madrid.