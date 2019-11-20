Tottenham's Troy Parrott sends reminder to Jose Mourinho with 'incredible' Ireland display

Troy Parrott is yet to make his Premier League debut for Spurs but will Jose Mourinho give him the chance that Mauricio Pochettino never did?

Troy Parrott scored once again for Ireland’s U21s during their 4-1 thrashing of Sweden on Tuesday night and manager Stephen Kenny was left blown away by the work-rate and ruthlessness of Tottenham Hotspur’s next big thing, speaking to Eir Sport (19 November, 8:00pm).

While the senior Republic of Ireland side were once again made to pay for their lack of quality in the final third during Monday’s 1-1 draw with Denmark, a result which means they have will have to navigate the play-offs to reach Euro 2020, Kenny’s youngsters clearly don’t have the same problem.

They took Sweden apart in mesmerizing fashion, with Parrott scoring his third goal in three caps for the U21s after the interval, latching onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Wolves’ Conor Ronan to put the game to bed.

“Troy Parrott playing in the number 10 position first half, had to go and play on the left (in the second). He would never play on the left for his club but I had to put him there and he put in an incredible shift,” said the attack-minded Kenny, who will soon replace the more pragmatic McCarthy in charge of the senior team.

“He got a brilliant goal. The quality of the goals was great. We got four, we could have got eight.”

17-year-old Parrott is yet to make his Premier League debut for Spurs and it remains to be seen whether the appointment of Jose Mourinho, confirmed this morning as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor, will help or hinder his development.

After all, we’re sure you don’t need reminding that, when it comes to blooding young talent, there is only one winner between the Argentine and his Portuguese replacement.