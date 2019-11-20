Quick links

Aston Villa

Scotland

Kazakhstan

UEFA Euro Qualifiers

Premier League

Scotland manager pays tribute to 'fantastic' Aston Villa star John McGinn

Danny Owen
Aston Villa fans celebrate following Anwar El Ghazi (22) of Aston Villa scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final between Aston Villa and Derby County at...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

John McGinn is shining in the Premier League with Villa and now he has scored six goals in three Euro 2020 qualifiers.

John McGinn of Scotland celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and Kazakhstan at Hampden Park on November 19, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has admitted to the Record that Aston Villa star John McGinn is enjoying a ‘fantastic run’ for club and country, after scoring two more goals in Tuesday’s 3-1 comeback win against Kazakhstan.

The Scots might have missed out on an automatic qualification spot for next summer’s European Championships but, thanks largely to the exceptional form of Villa’s £2.7 million midfielder, Clarke’s side have built some valuable momentum ahead of the play-offs.

McGinn has now scored six times in his last three games for his country, following a hat-trick against San Marino and a clinical volley against Cyprus with a well-taken brace at Hampden Park.

 

The former Hibernian ace is now the first player since James McFadden 12 years ago to find the net in three successive matches in Scotland colours, and Clarke is thrilled to see McGinn bring his club form onto the international stage.

“John is on a fantastic run of form. He has been great for Aston Villa for the last couple of seasons and he is starting to bring it onto the international stage,” said the former Kilmarnock boss, who has answered his considerable critics with a third win in a row.

“It’s very important to remember he is still in the early stages of his international career. The more games you play at this level, the better you become, the more experience you get and the better the team will become.

John McGinn of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on November 10, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

“When you’ve got any player in goal-scoring form that’s good for any team. John is the man scoring the goals this now and hopefully we’ll get one or two more that can to that as well.”

Clarke appears to have got the best out of McGinn by deploying him in a roving number ten role in front of Ryan Jack and Callum McGregor, a position which allows him to drop deep and harass opposition midfielders while breaking into the box and get on the end of crosses.

With McGinn in this type of form, Scotland have a genuine match-winner who might just make the difference in the play-offs.

John McGinn of Scotland scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and Kazakhstan at Hampden Park on November 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch