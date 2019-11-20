'Mourinho's first signing': Some Manchester United fans think Tottenham will sign Matic

Nemanja Matic has played under Jose Mourinho in the Premier League for Manchester United and Chelsea so will they reunite at Spurs?

The Jose Mourinho-Nemanja Matic partnership might not be a love-in of Harry Redknapp-Niko Kranjcar proportions, but to say there is a mutual admiration between the Portuguese and the Serb would almost do their relationship a disservice.

Mourinho has signed Matic twice already in his managerial career, paying £21 million to bring the rangy midfielder to Chelsea in 2014 before reuniting with him at Manchester United three years later to the tune of £40 million (BBC).

The former Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Porto coach thinks Matic is a ‘genius’. And, according to the Telegraf, the player has returned the favour by naming a newly-build sporting complex back in his Serbian hometown after the man himself.

Matic clearly believes that the self-styled ‘Special One’ is exactly that.

So with Mourinho returning to the Premier League on Wednesday morning, stepping into the void created by Mauricio Pochettino’s sudden departure from Tottenham Hotspur, what are the chances that these two star-crossed lovers will ignite the old flame?

Matic looks set to leave Old Trafford in January after falling out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. And United fans everywhere are ready and waiting for a call from Jose.

Perfect chance for United to offload Matic to Spurs for £40m

Jose Mourinho’s First Signing will be Matic — IYAWO WAN DEGEA (@_nseobong) November 20, 2019

Jose fancy buying Matic for the third time in January mate — Tyler (@Tyler_mufc19) November 20, 2019

Matic to Spurs for £400 million I am hearing. — The United Link (@TheUnitedLink) November 20, 2019

Mourinho when he realized Matic is free to leave by January and he can easily sign him pic.twitter.com/dyYuvkSkv6 — (@PostFergiefan) November 20, 2019

Matic + 25 mil for Ndombele — ARYAN (@unitedaryan) November 20, 2019

Scenes when Mourinho signs Matic off us to partner with Eric Dier… #mufc — United In Focus (@UnitedInFocus) November 19, 2019

Spurs are really going to have a midfield of Eric Dier, Nemanja Matic and Dele Alli pic.twitter.com/0YpTYHwc32 — utd (@LauurenUTD) November 19, 2019