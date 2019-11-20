Quick links

'Mourinho's first signing': Some Manchester United fans think Tottenham will sign Matic

Danny Owen
Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho during the Liga NOS match between Vitoria FC and CD Tondela at Estadio do Bonfim on August 12, 2019 in Setubal, Portugal.
Nemanja Matic has played under Jose Mourinho in the Premier League for Manchester United and Chelsea so will they reunite at Spurs?

Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho speaks to Nemanja Matic of Man Utd during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 6, 2018 in...

The Jose Mourinho-Nemanja Matic partnership might not be a love-in of Harry Redknapp-Niko Kranjcar proportions, but to say there is a mutual admiration between the Portuguese and the Serb would almost do their relationship a disservice.

Mourinho has signed Matic twice already in his managerial career, paying £21 million to bring the rangy midfielder to Chelsea in 2014 before reuniting with him at Manchester United three years later to the tune of £40 million (BBC).

The former Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Porto coach thinks Matic is a ‘genius’. And, according to the Telegraf, the player has returned the favour by naming a newly-build sporting complex back in his Serbian hometown after the man himself.

Matic clearly believes that the self-styled ‘Special One’ is exactly that.

Nemanja Matic of Manchester United celebrates after the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on February 18, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

So with Mourinho returning to the Premier League on Wednesday morning, stepping into the void created by Mauricio Pochettino’s sudden departure from Tottenham Hotspur, what are the chances that these two star-crossed lovers will ignite the old flame?

Matic looks set to leave Old Trafford in January after falling out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. And United fans everywhere are ready and waiting for a call from Jose.

Chelsea's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (L) and and Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic (R) attend a press conference at Chelsea's training ground in the village of Stoke D'Abernon, south...

Perfect chance for United to offload Matic to Spurs for £40m

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

