Kevin Nisbet reacts after being linked with 'massive club' Rangers

Scottish Premiership challengers Rangers are reportedly keen to delve into the Championship to land Kevin Nisbet from Dunfermline Athletic.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Kevin Nisbet has admitted that he is proud to be linked with a ‘massive club’ like Rangers on the back of his impressive start to the campaign, in quotes reported by the Evening Times.

Nisbet might not be the most coveted striker in the lower leagues of Scottish football, that honour goals to Dundee United goal-machine Lawrence Shankland, but he is starting to make a name for himself with the Pars nonetheless.

The Glasgow-born centre-forward has found the net 11 times in 19 games since joining the Championship outfit from East Fife over the summer, sparking speculation that he could be on his way out of East End Park after a matter of months.

The Evening Times report that Rangers are interested in handing Nisbet a chance in the top flight, and the former Partick Thistle striker is understandably thrilled to see that his good work is not going unnoticed.

"I'm really flattered that there is interest there, but you've got to remember that it's nothing more or less than just that," Nisbet said. "Rangers is a massive club so I want to keep doing what I'm doing. From there we'll see what happens, really.

"I remember there was a discussion about whether or not I could play at a higher level. But I know I've got the confidence in myself.

"I can go easily and step-up again.”

It is debateable whether Rangers should go all out for Nisbet in January or whether they will wait until the end of the season, when Alfredo Morelos could be packing his bags for the Premier League while Jermain Defoe’s loan spell from Bournemouth will have come to an end.

The youngster might be better off staying in the second tier for the next few months at least.