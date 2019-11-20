Quick links

Graham Roberts responds when asked if Gareth Bale will return to Tottenham

Danny Owen
Gareth Bale left the Premier League six years ago to join La Liga giants Real Madrid but does Jose Mourinho's appointment make a Spurs return more likely?

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid during the 2019 International Champions Cup match between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid at MetLife Stadium on July 26, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Gareth Bale could set to make a stunning return to Tottenham Hotspur and link up with Jose Mourinho in North London. At least, that is what former Spurs star Graham Roberts has told talkSPORT (20 November, 11:00am).

Back in the summer of 2013, Mourinho narrowly missed out on the chance to coach one of the greatest British footballers of the 21st century.

The Welsh wizard completed a protracted move to Real Madrid for a then-world record fee of £86 million – but Mourinho had departed the Santiago Bernabau a few weeks earlier to return to the Premier League with Chelsea.

 

Six years on, the two-time Champions League winner is back on English shores with Spurs and, after replacing Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday morning, Mourinho has been tasked with turning an out-of-form side mired in transition back into a Premier League force.

And, after watching Bale roll back the years with an outstanding performance in Wales’ crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday, 1984 UEFA Cup winner Roberts believes now is the time to bring the one-time fans’ favourite back to familiar surroundings.

“Big one I think,” Roberts told Jim White when asked if there’s a chance Bale could return. “Though it depends whether Bale is willing to come back on wages much less than what he’s on now.

“He would be a major signing; it would get the crowd really up for it. Last night (against Hungary), he was brilliant and I think Mourinho could make him a superstar again.

“That’s the sort of player he would bring in to appease the supporters.”

It is no secret that Bale is facing an uncertain future in Madrid with head coach Zinedine Zidane telling anyone who would listen over the summer that the 30-year-old was not part of his plans, only for a money-spinning move to China to fall through.

Even with years of injuries taking it’s toll, Bale remains a truly elite talent on his day and his prospective homecoming would bring a real buzz to Spurs’ space-age new stadium.

Borna Barisic of Croatia gets past Gareth Bale of Wales during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Wales and Croatia at Cardiff City Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

