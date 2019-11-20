Could Celtic's reported transfer plans cast doubt on Hayes and Sinclair futures?

Stephane Diarra has been linked with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic as Jonny Hayes and Scott Sinclair face an uncertain future?

Out with the old, in with the new?

If there is one position Celtic don’t need to strengthen right now, it is in the wide areas. Neil Lennon’s league leaders have a whole host of talented wingers on their books with the likes of Maryan Shved, Lewis Morgan and Scott Sinclair barely getting a look-in of late, such is the competition for a place in a crowded starting XI.

So the only reason why Celtic would be looking to bring a couple of exciting new wingers to Parkhead, you would think, is if they have a few departures lined up. But maybe they do.

According to 90Min, Copenhagen wonderkid Mohammed Daramy has played his way onto Celtic’s radar with his performances for the Danish giants in the last 12 months. On Tuesday night, L’Equipe threw another less-than-familiar name into the mix – 20-year-old Stephane Diarra, a Le Mans flyer with three goals and two assists this season.

And if the World Game are to be believed, Lennon is hoping to keep Manchester City loanee Daniel Arzani for another 12 months, having been impressed by the Australian’s performances in training since returning from a year out with a cruciate ligament injury.

Celtic appear to be trying to lower the average age of Lennon’s squad, having discarded the likes of Marvin Compper, Emilio Izaguirre, Cristian Gamboa, Mikeal Lustig and Youssouf Mulumbu over the summer while bringing in a whole host of talented teenagers.

And that plan could spill over in 2020. Jonny Hayes, the hard-working yet ageing Ireland international, is out of contract at the end of the season and he is a target for Stoke and Swansea. The Sun claims that Celtic don’t want him to go but, with younger models lined up, the future of the one-time Aberdeen talisman is shrouded in doubt.

Then there’s Sinclair, another 30-something winger who will be a free agent in July. He hasn’t started a single league game all season and, despite Lennon's protestations, it would be a major surprise if he's still wearing green and white this time next year.

Is this a classic case of Celtic looking to move away from Brendan Rodgers’ golden era into a bright new world under Lennon? With yet more young talent lined up as the time ticks down on some of their longest-serving players, it seems like the basis of a new team is being put together.