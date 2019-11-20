Quick links

Liverpool

Schalke

Bundesliga

Premier League

Why Liverpool linked Amine Harit has been shunned by Morocco

Danny Owen
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on August 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amine Harit is reportedly a £17m target for Premier League leaders Liverpool after starring in the Bundesliga for David Wagner's Schalke.

Amine Harit of FC Schalke 04 celebrates during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and FC Schalke 04 at WWK-Arena on November 3, 2019 in Augsburg, Germany.

Amine Harit has been arguably the most improved footballer in the Bundesliga this season.

With five goals in 11 starts, the twinkle-toed play-maker has already scored more times in 2019/20 than he managed during the entirety of the previous campaign. In fact, Harit has been so impressive that, according to Corriere dello Sport, Jurgen Klopp is hoping for a favour from his old friend David Wagner as he looks to bring the £17 million-rated schemer to Anfield.

So why, with all things considered, was Harit nowhere to be seen as Morocco thrashed Burundi 3-0 in Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier? Why was he left out of the squad altogether for the November international break?

Well, allow Atlas Lions coach Vahid Halilhodzic to explain.

 

"Harit got an opportunity (in the past) and played. I wasn't satisfied with his performances and commitment. Since he was first called up, he hasn't shown anything," the former PSG and Nantes coach told a press conference last week.

"When he's not playing (during international duty), he does everything he can to get back to his club. He's only interested in playing. I can't give any guarantees."

Morocco's coach Vahid Halilhodzic looks on during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations group E qualifying football match between Morocco and Mauritania at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium in...

It’s not as if Halilhodzic is short of creative outlets, however, with Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal and the electric AZ Alkmaar winger Oussama Idrissi all vying for a place in the Morocco starting XI.

But Harit, who has failed to score in his ten caps so far, would walk into the 23-man squad on quality alone. The fact that Halilhodzic has questions about the youngster’s commitment, in particular, should raise a few red flags for a coach like Klopp, who demands every bead of blood, sweat and tears from his charges.

There's no question about Harit's talent but, as Schalke fans who watched him amble through games last season will tell you, this is a player who tends to blow hot and cold.

(From L) Morocco's midfielder Amine Harit, Morocco's defender Mehdi Benatia and Morocco's defender Achraf Hakimi react at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch