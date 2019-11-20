Why Liverpool linked Amine Harit has been shunned by Morocco

Amine Harit is reportedly a £17m target for Premier League leaders Liverpool after starring in the Bundesliga for David Wagner's Schalke.

Amine Harit has been arguably the most improved footballer in the Bundesliga this season.

With five goals in 11 starts, the twinkle-toed play-maker has already scored more times in 2019/20 than he managed during the entirety of the previous campaign. In fact, Harit has been so impressive that, according to Corriere dello Sport, Jurgen Klopp is hoping for a favour from his old friend David Wagner as he looks to bring the £17 million-rated schemer to Anfield.

So why, with all things considered, was Harit nowhere to be seen as Morocco thrashed Burundi 3-0 in Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier? Why was he left out of the squad altogether for the November international break?

Well, allow Atlas Lions coach Vahid Halilhodzic to explain.

"Harit got an opportunity (in the past) and played. I wasn't satisfied with his performances and commitment. Since he was first called up, he hasn't shown anything," the former PSG and Nantes coach told a press conference last week.

"When he's not playing (during international duty), he does everything he can to get back to his club. He's only interested in playing. I can't give any guarantees."

It’s not as if Halilhodzic is short of creative outlets, however, with Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal and the electric AZ Alkmaar winger Oussama Idrissi all vying for a place in the Morocco starting XI.

But Harit, who has failed to score in his ten caps so far, would walk into the 23-man squad on quality alone. The fact that Halilhodzic has questions about the youngster’s commitment, in particular, should raise a few red flags for a coach like Klopp, who demands every bead of blood, sweat and tears from his charges.

There's no question about Harit's talent but, as Schalke fans who watched him amble through games last season will tell you, this is a player who tends to blow hot and cold.