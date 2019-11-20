Agent claims Liverpool want £18m Ugurcan Cakir along with three other English clubs

Premier League leaders Liverpool reportedly want to sign Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir from Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurucan Cakir is a target for four English clubs, his agent has told Turkish Football, and one of those is apparently Liverpool.

At the age of 23, Cakir is rapidly establishing himself as one of the most promising young shot-stoppers anywhere in Europe.

The two-time Turkey international has been in top form in the Super Lig this season with his cat-like reflexes seemingly catching the eye of several Premier League clubs.

On paper, Liverpool look pretty settled in the goalkeeping department. But with the veteran Adrian under contract until just 2021, and with Caoimhin Kelleher and Kamil Grabara arguably too young to be promoted to second choice, there could be room for a new glovesman at Anfield sooner rather than later.

Cakir’s agent, Engin Kirkpinar, claims that any club looking to take the 6ft 3ins giant away from Trabzonspor will have to pay around £18 million – but he won’t be going anywhere in January.

“Liverpool are one of four English sides keeping close tabs on Ugurcan,” Kirkpinar told Turkish Football. “Liverpool are among the sides interested in Cakir and have been monitoring his progress.

“Trabzonspor value Cakir as being worth a minimum £18 million and will not sell him in January. An end of season move could, however, be on the cards.”

Kirkpinar was reluctant to name names, apart from Liverpool of course, and it remains to be seen which of Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League rivals are harbouring an interest in the impressive Cakir.

Newcastle United have been linked, via the Northern Echo, as have Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to Ajansspor. And with John Ruddy out of contract in July, Portugal international Rui Patricio could benefit from some new competition at Molineux.