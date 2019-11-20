Did Derby miss out on the new Leroy Sane in Javairo Dilrosun?

Bundesliga wonderkid Javairo Dilrosun rejected Derby County when leaving Premier League champions Manchester City in 2018.

Jadon Sancho is not the only one-time Manchester City winger turning heads and skinning full-backs in the Bundesliga.

While Sancho has gone from a little-known teen to one of Europe’s most coveted talents during two years at Borussia Dortmund, establishing himself as an England international along the way, Javairo Dilrosun isn’t far behind.

Back in May 2018, the jet-heeled Dutchman rejected a new contract at the Etihad Stadium and slipped through Pep Guardiola’s clutches, joining Hertha Berlin for just £200,000. Imagine how much he’d be worth now, 18 months on.

With two assists and three spectacular goals in eight top-flight games this season, Dilrosun is rapidly becoming the Bundesliga’s latest wunderkind. He’s been so impressive, with his direct style and outstanding technique, that Dortmund reportedly want him to replace Sancho if, or when, he eventually leaves the Signal Iduna Park (Mirror).

But its not just Manchester City who might be left to regret Dilrosun’s decision to head for Germany last year. According to The Mail, the 21-year-old turned down a move to Derby County en route to Berlin – and when you consider how Phillip Cocu’s side have struggled for that little dash of magic without Harry Wilson and Mason Mount, an explosive winger like Dilrosun could have transformed The Rams into play-off contenders on his own.

The rising star of Dutch football scored another exceptional goal on Tuesday night, firing a knuckleball free-kick into the top corner in the last minute as Holland snatched a late 2-1 win against England’s U21s. Just in case he wasn't doing enough already to show City and Derby what they're missing.

