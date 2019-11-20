Quick links

Did Derby miss out on the new Leroy Sane in Javairo Dilrosun?

Danny Owen
Derby County manager \ head coach Phillip Cocu during the Pre-Season Friendly between Derby County v Girona at Pride Park Stadium on July 25, 2019 in Derby, England.
Bundesliga wonderkid Javairo Dilrosun rejected Derby County when leaving Premier League champions Manchester City in 2018.

Jadon Sancho of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.

Jadon Sancho is not the only one-time Manchester City winger turning heads and skinning full-backs in the Bundesliga.

While Sancho has gone from a little-known teen to one of Europe’s most coveted talents during two years at Borussia Dortmund, establishing himself as an England international along the way, Javairo Dilrosun isn’t far behind.

Back in May 2018, the jet-heeled Dutchman rejected a new contract at the Etihad Stadium and slipped through Pep Guardiola’s clutches, joining Hertha Berlin for just £200,000. Imagine how much he’d be worth now, 18 months on.

With two assists and three spectacular goals in eight top-flight games this season, Dilrosun is rapidly becoming the Bundesliga’s latest wunderkind. He’s been so impressive, with his direct style and outstanding technique, that Dortmund reportedly want him to replace Sancho if, or when, he eventually leaves the Signal Iduna Park (Mirror).

(L-R) Kaj Sierhuis of Holland U21, Javairo Dilrosun of Holland U21. Deyovaisio Zeefuik of Holland U21, Justin Kluivert of Holland U21 celebrate 1-0 during the U21 Men match between...

But its not just Manchester City who might be left to regret Dilrosun’s decision to head for Germany last year. According to The Mail, the 21-year-old turned down a move to Derby County en route to Berlin – and when you consider how Phillip Cocu’s side have struggled for that little dash of magic without Harry Wilson and Mason Mount, an explosive winger like Dilrosun could have transformed The Rams into play-off contenders on his own.

The rising star of Dutch football scored another exceptional goal on Tuesday night, firing a knuckleball free-kick into the top corner in the last minute as Holland snatched a late 2-1 win against England’s U21s. Just in case he wasn't doing enough already to show City and Derby what they're missing.

Davie Selke and Javairo Dilrosun of Hertha BSC celebrate after scoring the 0:1 during the game between the 1.FC Cologne and Hertha BSC on September 29, 2019 in Cologne, Germany.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

