Could Rangers clear path for Celtic to make Lawrence Shankland swoop?

Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are linked with Lawrence Shankland.

If rumours are believed, Rangers are monitoring a striker ahead of the January transfer window - and it could be good news for Celtic.

According to The Glasgow Evening Times, the Gers have been scouting Dunfermline hitman Kevin Nisbet as of late.

The 22-year-old isn't the first Championship marksman that Rangers have been linked with in recent months, following speculation about Lawrence Shankland - a player Celtic are linked with too.

Thing is, Steven Gerrard won't be signing both and if the Ibrox club's attention is focused on Nisbet then maybe, just maybe, the path is clearer for the Hoops to take a run at Shankland.

The Scotland player, who scored on his international debut last month, has netted a phenomenal 19 goals across all competitions for Dundee United so far this season.

Despite plying his trade in the second tier, the 24-year-old is undeniably one of Scottish football's most lethal strikers and you can see why Rangers and Celtic are reportedly interested [The Record].

But Bhoys boss Neil Lennon should hope that their Old Firm rivals prefer Nisbet.

It wouldn't mean that Celtic are guaranteed to sign him, because other clubs could well make their interest known in a couple of months, but they must fancy their chances if Rangers aren't in the picture.

That's because Shankland is indeed a boyhood fan of the light Blues and if he had a choice between the two Scottish giants, surely he'd favour a move to Ibrox.

It's worth stressing that there's no evidence that Gerrard does want Nisbet but, if he does, it'll be at the expense of Shankland and time will tell whether Celtic pounce.