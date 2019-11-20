Quick links

Could Rangers clear path for Celtic to make Lawrence Shankland swoop?

Shane Callaghan
General view of Ibrox during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and Villarreal CF at Ibrox Stadium on November 29, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Shane Callaghan
Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are linked with Lawrence Shankland.

Lawrence Shankland of Scotland celebrates after he scores his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in...

If rumours are believed, Rangers are monitoring a striker ahead of the January transfer window - and it could be good news for Celtic.

According to The Glasgow Evening Times, the Gers have been scouting Dunfermline hitman Kevin Nisbet as of late.

The 22-year-old isn't the first Championship marksman that Rangers have been linked with in recent months, following speculation about Lawrence Shankland - a player Celtic are linked with too.

Thing is, Steven Gerrard won't be signing both and if the Ibrox club's attention is focused on Nisbet then maybe, just maybe, the path is clearer for the Hoops to take a run at Shankland.

 

The Scotland player, who scored on his international debut last month, has netted a phenomenal 19 goals across all competitions for Dundee United so far this season.

Despite plying his trade in the second tier, the 24-year-old is undeniably one of Scottish football's most lethal strikers and you can see why Rangers and Celtic are reportedly interested [The Record].

But Bhoys boss Neil Lennon should hope that their Old Firm rivals prefer Nisbet.

It wouldn't mean that Celtic are guaranteed to sign him, because other clubs could well make their interest known in a couple of months, but they must fancy their chances if Rangers aren't in the picture.

That's because Shankland is indeed a boyhood fan of the light Blues and if he had a choice between the two Scottish giants, surely he'd favour a move to Ibrox.

It's worth stressing that there's no evidence that Gerrard does want Nisbet but, if he does, it'll be at the expense of Shankland and time will tell whether Celtic pounce.

Lawrence Shankland of St Mirren misses a fine chance during the BETFRED Cup Group Stage between St Mirren and Edinburgh City at St Mirren Park on July 30, 2016 in Paisley, Scotland.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

