Chelsea fans laugh at Jose Mourinho comments after taking Tottenham job

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has suggested that he wants to utilise his new side's youth academy, to the disbelief of Chelsea fans.

Chelsea fans are already in disbelief after Jose Mourinho suggested that he wants to use Tottenham Hotspur's academy.

Mourinho is Chelsea’s most successful manager of the modern era, and is still regarded as a club legend by many.

However, during his time at Chelsea, if there was one criticism of him it was that he did not promote their young players enough.

Mourinho has suggested that he wants to change that approach and utilise Spurs' academy system.

“I am excited to be joining a Club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me," he said to Tottenham's official website.

However, Chelsea fans have suggested that they don't believe that Mourinho will use Tottenham's academy.

I imagine it went something like “Jose we’d like you to mention our academy in your announcement statement” .... “ok, but what’s a academy?” — Danny Busciglio (@DBusciglio) November 20, 2019

Academy he says. He definitely been watching Chelsea — Rasen - Happy SWSH Day! (@RasenRendanX) November 20, 2019

‘The academy excites me’ you ain’t fooling anyone Jose — Claudio (@ClaudioDi__) November 20, 2019

Guess Spurs academy is better than Chelsea's. He cudn't even take advantage of d best academy in d world but he's excited by Spurs academy — Philipa Chioma (@ChiomaPhi) November 20, 2019

What is an academy Jose? — Chris Richards (@chrisricho26) November 20, 2019

Has he actually said that? Ffs lol — Pragmatic_CFC (@Pragmatic_CFC) November 20, 2019

This is Football 'eritage'

Academy he would doesn't even the academy players' names — MCD (@SesaBalajiRB) November 20, 2019

Did he say academy — ThatIgboBoy (@chikazo4u) November 20, 2019

academy. Wonder if he will try and play a few just because lamps has show. Him up. — mr pool (@mrpool76501810) November 20, 2019

It now remains to be seen whether Mourinho will improve Spurs, as he has a sizeable task on his hands.

Tottenham have been underperforming this term, but their squad remains hugely talented.

Mourinho’s arrival represents a huge change from Pochettino, with the two manager's philosophies very contrasting.

Mourinho is a proven trophy winner, but there are question marks over his ability to develop players.

Pochettino, on the other hand, was famed for his coaching ability but he never managed to get Spurs to lift any major silverware during his time at the helm.