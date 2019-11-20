Quick links

Chelsea fans laugh at Jose Mourinho comments after taking Tottenham job

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has suggested that he wants to utilise his new side's youth academy, to the disbelief of Chelsea fans.

Chelsea fans are already in disbelief after Jose Mourinho suggested that he wants to use Tottenham Hotspur's academy. 

Mourinho is Chelsea’s most successful manager of the modern era, and is still regarded as a club legend by many.

 

However, during his time at Chelsea, if there was one criticism of him it was that he did not promote their young players enough. 

Mourinho has suggested that he wants to change that approach and utilise Spurs' academy system.

“I am excited to be joining a Club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me," he said to Tottenham's official website

However, Chelsea fans have suggested that they don't believe that Mourinho will use Tottenham's academy. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It now remains to be seen whether Mourinho will improve Spurs, as he has a sizeable task on his hands.

Tottenham have been underperforming this term, but their squad remains hugely talented.

Mourinho’s arrival represents a huge change from Pochettino, with the two manager's philosophies very contrasting.

Mourinho is a proven trophy winner, but there are question marks over his ability to develop players.

Pochettino, on the other hand, was famed for his coaching ability but he never managed to get Spurs to lift any major silverware during his time at the helm. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

