Celtic youngster Lee O'Connor impresses fans after Republic of Ireland U21 display

The Celtic defender has featured for the senior and U21 side over the last week.

Celtic teenager Lee O'Connor has wowed some Republic of Ireland supporters for the second time in a week after his performance against Sweden U21s on Tuesday night.

Last week the 19-year-old made his senior international debut with Mick McCarthy's team, registering an assist on the way to a 3-1 friendly victory against New Zealand in Dublin.

Back on duty for the U21s side last night, he went one better and pitched in with his own goal against the Swedes, helping his country to a 4-1 win.

The doubleheader should serve as a significant confidence boost for the player, who is still trying to convince manager Neil Lennon he is worthy of first-team football at the Scottish champions.

Capable of playing both as a centre-back and right-back, O'Connor has been unable to dislodge high performing senior players at Celtic Park.

However, it's becoming clear his future is bright and his international exploits over the last seven days should do his chances of action in a busy November and December no harm at all.

With the January transfer window also on the horizon, could he even seek a short-term loan move to play some regular week-to-week football?

These Irish fans have certainly been left impressed by his performance, taking to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts...

Some serious talent in the Irish U21s team absolute joy to watch. @adamidah1 @troyparrott9, Lee O'connor, Elbouzedi, @conorcoventry. Top quality. Future is bright with them coming through and Kenny to take over in time too. ⚽ — Gary McSweeney (@gmcs_87) November 19, 2019

@FAIreland u21s 4-1 up after going 1 nil down early in the 1st half.

Your man Lee O'Connor is going to be a serious player can @ManUtd just buy him back now and save all the hassle in a few years #COYBIG #topofthegroup — Stephen Carrick (@ste_c123) November 19, 2019

Ireland have been sensational in the second half. Three outstanding goals after the half time double substitution & change of formation. Lee O’Connor looks ready for first team club football too. https://t.co/K7ducEv31A — Brian (@Brian1Wexford) November 19, 2019

Lee O'Connor very impressive again tonight. Ireland not short of quality right-backs at the moment. — Paul Fennessy (@paulfennessy21) November 19, 2019

Lee O'Connor putting it up to Matt Doherty. #fullbacksclub pic.twitter.com/MGnxjTEfyc — Ger Scully (@gscully) November 19, 2019

Lee O’Connor looks ready-made for international football. Very odd he can’t get in the squad at Celtic. — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) November 19, 2019

You'd get used to those Lee O'Connor overlap runs down the right — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) November 19, 2019