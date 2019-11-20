Quick links

Celtic youngster Lee O'Connor impresses fans after Republic of Ireland U21 display

John McGinley
Dublin , Ireland - 19 November 2019; Lee O'Connor of Republic of Ireland during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Sweden at Tallaght...
The Celtic defender has featured for the senior and U21 side over the last week.

Dublin , Ireland - 19 November 2019; Lee O'Connor of Republic of Ireland during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Sweden at Tallaght...

Celtic teenager Lee O'Connor has wowed some Republic of Ireland supporters for the second time in a week after his performance against Sweden U21s on Tuesday night.

Last week the 19-year-old made his senior international debut with Mick McCarthy's team, registering an assist on the way to a 3-1 friendly victory against New Zealand in Dublin.

Back on duty for the U21s side last night, he went one better and pitched in with his own goal against the Swedes, helping his country to a 4-1 win.

 

The doubleheader should serve as a significant confidence boost for the player, who is still trying to convince manager Neil Lennon he is worthy of first-team football at the Scottish champions.

Capable of playing both as a centre-back and right-back, O'Connor has been unable to dislodge high performing senior players at Celtic Park.

However, it's becoming clear his future is bright and his international exploits over the last seven days should do his chances of action in a busy November and December no harm at all.

With the January transfer window also on the horizon, could he even seek a short-term loan move to play some regular week-to-week football?

Dublin , Ireland - 19 November 2019; Lee O'Connor of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier match between...

These Irish fans have certainly been left impressed by his performance, taking to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts...

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

