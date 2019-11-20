Celtic summer signing Liam Burt steals show despite Griffiths display

Celtic midfielder Liam Burt smashed a surprise hat-trick last night.

With the international break coming to its end, fans can start to get excited about the domestic season resuming, with club action returning this weekend.

Celtic host Livingston on Saturday afternoon, and will hope to continue their push for the Scottish Premiership title, having gone into the break with four league wins in a row.

Many of Neil Lennon's first team stars have been off on international duty, but some were given a chance to impress in a reserve game against Stenhousemuir on Tuesday.

Celtic ran out 6-0 winners, and whilst Leigh Griffiths scoring twice was a major headline given that he is ramping up his return and could provide goals for the first team, he was upstaged.

Midfielder Liam Burt bagged a shock hat-trick, stealing the show in a thumping win, whilst Cameron Harper also managed to get himself on the scoresheet, as noted by The Scottish Sun.

Burt, 20, made the controversial move from Rangers to Celtic over the summer, returning to the Bhoys having been let go by the Ibrox side at the end of last season.

In his professional career, Burt has only managed one goal, but he suddenly popped up with a reserve team hat-trick yesterday to remind Lennon that he still has major potential to be a first-team player for Celtic.

Lennon hasn't yet picked Burt for first-team duty, but if he continues to outshine veteran players in the reserves, he will make himself impossible to ignore.