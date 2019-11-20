Quick links

Celtic fans react as Odsonne Edouard scores Panenka penalty for his country

France's forward Odsonne Edouard (C) and Switzerland's midfielder Vasiljie Janjicic fight for the ball during the UEFA Under 21 Euro 2021 qualifying football match between Switzerland and...
Celtic fan favourite Odsonne Edouard is in superb form for the Hoops and for his nation.

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter following Hoops forward Odsonne Edouard once again getting on the scoresheet as France's U21s were in Euro 2021 qualifying action yesterday.

Although Les Espoirs fell to a 3-1 defeat away against Switzerland's U21s, the Parkhead star provided a moment of magic when he stepped up to the penalty spot and scored with a Panenka.

Edouard's goal was his 11th in just six games for his country's U21 side, on top of his 12 goals in 24 Celtic games this term - not to mention 12 assists for the Bhoys too (Transfermarkt).

Here is what some Celtic fans said on social media regarding the 21-year-old's latest goalscoring exploits:

With Edouard in such rampant form for club and country, the worry for many Celtic fans is that his class will lead to other clubs making their move for his services next year.

Indeed, the former Paris Saint-Germain man is believed to be on the radar of Italian trio Roma, Lazio and Napoli, plus English side Crystal Palace, as reported by the Daily Record.

Up next for Celtic - who are without forwards Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Issouf Bayo due to injury - is Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Livingston at Parkhead.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic FC in action against Paulo Vinicius of CFR Cluj during the UEFA Champions League 2019

