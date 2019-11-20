Celtic fans react as Odsonne Edouard scores Panenka penalty for his country

Celtic fan favourite Odsonne Edouard is in superb form for the Hoops and for his nation.

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter following Hoops forward Odsonne Edouard once again getting on the scoresheet as France's U21s were in Euro 2021 qualifying action yesterday.

Although Les Espoirs fell to a 3-1 defeat away against Switzerland's U21s, the Parkhead star provided a moment of magic when he stepped up to the penalty spot and scored with a Panenka.

Edouard's goal was his 11th in just six games for his country's U21 side, on top of his 12 goals in 24 Celtic games this term - not to mention 12 assists for the Bhoys too (Transfermarkt).

Here is what some Celtic fans said on social media regarding the 21-year-old's latest goalscoring exploits:

Edouard already scored a panenka pen for France u21 — Jameseysback (@Lennysbhoy) 19 November 2019

Odsonne Edouard (who else at the moment) converts a penalty to give France U21s the lead against Switzerland. — ⚫ Rich Allen ⚫ (@rich_allen85) 19 November 2019

Edouard better stop scoring for France u21s that’s another one tonight, top class — Ryann_cfc (@_R_1967) 19 November 2019

Edouard is treating that french 21s like it’s under10s. — Sean Laverty (@SeanLaverty4) 19 November 2019

Edouard one mare But away from a January move gonny stop it — McG (@carfenian) 19 November 2019

That Edouard boy needs to stop or am gonny be in the sadbhoy CSC in January or summer — Josh (@thenotoriousMCW) 19 November 2019

Edouard please stop — Stacey Devlin (@StaceyDevlinxxx) 19 November 2019

Odsonne Edouard will be bigger than Moussa Dembele. Class act. — Steven M Frimpong (@StevieMQuinn03) 19 November 2019

He needs to cool it with these goals lol — Niall McStay (@niallmcstay91) 19 November 2019

Superb fantastic HH — Stephen Bolingoli (@sgb1313) 19 November 2019

JUST PURE CLASS BY FRENCH EDDY, — Jinky7 (@Patrick51901464) 19 November 2019

Guys Ridiculous...☘️☘️ — BGX71 (@BGX71) 19 November 2019

With Edouard in such rampant form for club and country, the worry for many Celtic fans is that his class will lead to other clubs making their move for his services next year.

Indeed, the former Paris Saint-Germain man is believed to be on the radar of Italian trio Roma, Lazio and Napoli, plus English side Crystal Palace, as reported by the Daily Record.

Up next for Celtic - who are without forwards Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Issouf Bayo due to injury - is Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Livingston at Parkhead.