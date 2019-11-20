Carlo Ancelotti to Arsenal makes sense after Tottenham announcement

Arsenal should go all out for Carlo Ancelotti after Tottenham Hotspur's appointment of The Special One.

Well, Tottenham Hotspur have hired Jose Mourinho and the news is unlikely to be received well down the road at Arsenal.

Spurs have sacked a manager who led them to a Champions League final as recently as June, while the Gunners are still going nowhere fast under Unai Emery.

Arsenal were also linked with a move for Mourinho and although he wouldn't be some fans' cup of tea, two Champions League titles and dozens of other trophies illustrates that he is, in fact, a winner.

But now Tottenham won't be needing a certain Carlo Ancelotti and it makes you wonder if their North London rivals should swoop as soon as possible.

According to The Daily Mail, Daniel Levy was interested in the prospect of hiring the Napoli manager.

This is a coach who has won no fewer than three Champions League titles, as well as a Premier League during his stint with Chelsea in 2010.

If Tottenham were interested then there's no reason why Arsenal shouldn't be.

The upside to Mourinho joining the Lilywhites is that the Emirates club may not get away with a low-profile successor for Emery. If they were to hire, say, Freddie Ljungberg, then it would infuriate a lot of Arsenal fans, who have seen Tottenham go big and would want their side to follow suit.

Ancelotti, who has won 19 major trophies during his career, is no less of a winner than the Portuguese but, crucially, he may also come with less baggage and Arsenal should be all over him.